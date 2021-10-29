CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Hamilton can’t hold on to victory at Aramco U.S. Grand Prix

St. Louis American
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe popularity of Formula 1 racing has risen over the past decade, partially due to the increase in internet and television coverage. This year, the very popular Netflix series “Drive to Survive,” a behind-the-scenes look at F1 drivers and their racing teams, has exposed more and more fans to the excitement...

Taylor Daily Press

United States Grand Prix: Will Hamilton Lead From Verstappen?

Formula 1 is the long-awaited return to American soil this weekend. The United States Grand Prix will take place in Austin on Sunday. As tensions rise in the championship, the final quarter of the season is underway. Max Verstappen With the big competitor in mind, it travels to Texas with...
AUSTIN, TX
Reuters

Perez tops final practice for the U.S. Grand Prix

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Red Bull's Sergio Perez topped final practice for the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin on Saturday after Formula One title rivals Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton had quicker laps deleted for running wide. Mexican Perez, a local fan favourite with no home drivers on the grid,...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton sixth in final practice for United States Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton finished sixth in final practice for the United States Grand Prix after his fastest lap was chalked off.Hamilton, who trails Max Verstappen by six points in the championship standings, temporarily moved to the top of the time charts – two tenths ahead of Sergio Perez.But the seven-time world champion exceeded track limits at Turn 9, and his time was deleted.Verstappen’s best effort was also consigned to the rubbish bin after he gained an advantage by using the run-off at the penultimate corner. He finished third.Perez led the way in the concluding one-hour session ahead of qualifying later on...
MOTORSPORTS
Road & Track

Max Verstappen Wins Masterful U.S. Grand Prix

Leadership from both Mercedes and Red Bull Racing trusted their drivers in today's United States Grand Prix. When Max Verstappen lost the lead to Lewis Hamilton on the race start, Red Bull pivoted by pitting Verstappen early to put him in position to defend a lead at the end of the race. When Mercedes saw the move, they lengthened their second stint to give Hamilton the opportunity to chase down and pass Verstappen on track. Both strategies worked perfectly, and the resulting race was a classic.
MOTORSPORTS
AFP

Hamilton hopes Mercedes avoid altitude sickness in Mexico

Lewis Hamilton will be hoping his Mercedes team have overcome their occasional altitude sickness this weekend as he bids to beat Red Bull's Max Verstappen at the Mexican Grand Prix. The defending seven-time world champion, who is bidding to overhaul the Dutchmanâs 12-point advantage in the driversâ championship, knows he needs to respond after losing to his rival in Texas last month. With five races to go, both men will be seeking a third win in five Mexican outings since 2016 in the rarefied atmosphere at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, which is 2,285 metres (7,500 feet) above sea level and frequently the scene of high drama. The thin air usually plays a part by diminishing the performance of teams' power-units, with the turbo-chargers required to spin faster to make up for lost performance. In turn, this can create other problems and often deliver surprise results.
MOTORSPORTS
NESN

Denny Hamlin Bluntly Sums Up Economic Value Of NASCAR Ownership

The dollar amounts have changed over the years as the sport has grown more and more expensive, but there’s a longstanding motto about NASCAR ownership. Denny Hamlin has received a crash course in that unfortunate reality this year, as the first-year car owner has experienced the struggles of growing 23XI Racing firsthand. Despite his lone current driver, Bubba Wallace, earning his first career victory earlier this month, Hamlin hasn’t been able to secure a charter for the second car he plans to field in 2022.
MOTORSPORTS
ESPN

Valtteri Bottas gets five-place grid penalty for U.S. Grand Prix

Valtteri Bottas will take a five-place grid penalty from wherever he qualifies for the U.S. Grand Prix after Mercedes changed his car's internal combustion engine. It will be Bottas' third engine-related grid penalty in four races, after serving similar drops in Italy and Russia. The change meant Mercedes moved to...
MOTORSPORTS
Autoweek.com

Michael Andretti Rumors Are Talk of the Paddock at F1 U.S. Grand Prix

The F1 paddock at the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, is filled with speculation that Michael Andretti has definitely bought or is working on a deal to obtain a major stake in the Alfa Romeo Formula 1 team. Andretti has declined interview requests from Autoweek. Meanwhile, multiple team principals...
AUSTIN, TX
gmauthority.com

Shaq Arrives At U.S. Grand Prix In A Wild Custom Cadillac

Shaquille O’Neal, perhaps better known by his nickname Shaq, is a genuine fan of Formula 1. He’s been attending Grand Prix races since the early 2000s and his enthusiasm for the premier open-wheel series hasn’t waned over the years, with the seven-foot-one former NBA player playing a semi-important role in the recent U.S. Grand Prix in Austin.
MOTORSPORTS
Autoweek.com

Daniel Ricciardo Channeling Dale Earnhardt at F1 U.S. Grand Prix

McLaren Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo has a feeling that this year's U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, will be anything but an ordinary weekend at the F1 office. In a quick interview with Autoweek, Ricciardo says he’s looking forward to racing this Sunday, but...
AUSTIN, TX
