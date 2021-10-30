CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

dot.LA Summit: Bringing Pixar-Level Storytelling to Social Media

By Maylin Tu
dot.LA
dot.LA
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sanX7_0ch99qbM00

In just a few weeks, social media users can meet Jennifer Aniston's brand new 3D animated character—and though the avatar is mostly under wraps, word on the street is that it's "very cute." That character comes thanks to a partnership with Invisible Universe, an entertainment technology company partnering with celebrities to capitalize on their unique IP.

In a conversation with Rachel Horning (CEO of RippleFX Events), Invisible Universe CEO Tricia Biggio described the company as the "Pixar of the internet." The company creates beloved, celebrity-sponsored animated characters who live on social media and interact with fans. Its backers include Alexis Ohanian's company Seven Seven Six, Jennifer Aniston, Will Smith's Dreamers VC, and dot.LA founder Spencer Rascoff.

Biggio, who started in television, is passionate about bringing Hollywood quality storytelling and worldbuilding to social media characters:

"We really think about being platform agnostic and story and character obsessed," she said. Pandemic isolation and scrolling was a boon for the company, with ten times the rate of growth on TikTok versus YouTube, Instagram and others.

Some of their popular and celebrity-inspired characters include Qai Qai (Serena Williams), Squeaky & Roy (Charli & Dixie D'Amelio) and Kayda & Kai (Karlie Kloss).

Qai Qai is an Instagram star inspired by Olivia, Serena Williams' daughter, and her real baby doll. When Serena and family started posting Qai Qai on Instagram, fans fell in love with her.

"Serena would joke that after a tennis match, people wouldn't even ask about the match -- they'd be like, 'Did Qai Qai come to Wimbledon?'"

Invisible Universe brought Qai Qai to life as a 3D animated character with her own world, storyline and fans, building an impressive following of 3.7 million across all social platforms. And yes -- you can buy a Qai Qai doll on Amazon.

Biggio noted that creating original IP normally costs a significant investment of time and money. Partnering with celebrities and leveraging their pre-existing brand and audience can be a "rocket booster" for introducing original characters like Kayda & Kai, a partnership with model Karlie Kloss.

Biggio relies on an "egoless" process of building character and story based on fan engagement. For example, after Squeaky and Roy (characters inspired by the D'Amelio sisters) did the flexibility challenge on TikTok, users "went nuts" wanting to see more of the 3D bedroom Invisible Universe had created just for this challenge.

They built out the room so Squeaky and Roy could do a room tour, a piece of content that performed better than anything in the previous month.

"The audience is helping us to drive and we're responding," said Biggio.

Invisible is counting on this process of co-creation to build fan loyalty and drive future content and products, like movies, children's books, and yes, NFTs.

Although all of the characters are based on celebrities, Biggio stressed Invisible's commitment to appealing to diverse audiences. "We hope that our IP could birth the next 100 Year entertainment franchise," she said. "And because we have that incredibly lofty and ambitious goal, we also have an obligation to make sure that we are telling stories that represent those audiences."

Comments / 0

Related
dot.LA

Clash App Takes on TikTok and YouTube

Before there was TikTok, the long since defunct Vine was the short social media platform. Now one of Vine's founders and one of its creators are pushing to build a new video app to help creators make money easier than they can on TikTok or any of the other crowded social media apps.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
dot.LA

Celebrity Shout-Out App Cameo Buys Merch Maker Represent

Cameo, the app for buying personalized video messages from celebrities like "Succession" actor Brian Cox or "Tiger King" star Carole Baskin, picked up Los Angeles-based celebrity merchandise retailer Represent for an undisclosed sum. The acquisition announced on Monday is Cameo's first since it launched in 2017 and it gives the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Free Press

No social media, no problem

Picture this: you begin scrolling on your phone after a long day of classes. You skim through stories on Snapchat, posts on Instagram, rants and dialogues on Twitter and miscellaneous videos on TikTok. Then, you look up and realize it’s dark outside. It seems like you’ve been mindlessly scrolling for...
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karlie Kloss
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Alexis Ohanian
College Media Network

Social media influencers are not real celebrities

Social media influencers are everywhere nowadays, writing books, starring in Netflix movies and even making appearances at the Met Gala. Despite the increasing presence in mainstream media, social media influencers should not be treated as traditional celebrities. Traditional celebrities like Brad Pitt or Ariana Grande come to fame through working...
INTERNET
theroundupnews.com

Con: Social media runs the world

Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, Snapchat and YouTube are all apps that a student may scroll through during their day. However, these forms of entertainment can have some negative side effects. Cyberbullying is the first one that comes to mind. According to DataProt, 59% of U.S. teenagers have experienced some sort...
NFL
Fairfield Mirror

Social Media Spotlight: Tik Tok!

I am not proud to admit that I was one of those people who refused to get a Tik Tok account when the app first began to get popular at the end of 2019. All of my friends were talking about the platform and sending me videos from it, but I refused to get involved. I couldn’t imagine what could be so amazing about another social media platform that to me seemed to just be a different version of Vine. I also didn’t want the pressure of having to post on another platform, because I already felt overwhelmed with the trials of having any social media presence. To me, the last thing that the world needed was another social media platform and I didn’t want to even consider that this could be different.
RECIPES
Slate

The Real Housewives of Social Media

Please enable javascript to get your Slate Plus feeds. As the Real Housewives of Potomac wraps its latest season, it’s clear how essential the cast’s social media presences are when trying to understand the dynamics at play on the show. On today’s episode, Rachelle and Madison talk to culture writer and critic Shamira Ibrahim about how the series has grown increasingly dependent on online drama, and how social media can be a useful tool for following the intricacies of race and class on display. They also explain the meme, “Let’s Go, Brandon.”
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Invisible Universe#Tiktok#Kayda Kai
psychologytoday.com

Your Brain on Social Media

When leading developers of social media are carefully restricting their children's access to popular sites, we can suspect that something is very wrong. Is this simply an example case of the paranoia that greets all new technologies, or is there genuine cause for concern?. The Instagram Scandal as One Red...
INTERNET
ABC 4

Branding through social media

Kaycee Manning, owner of The Conkrete Room is in the studio today with Nicea and Surae to talk about the services she offers and to give tips on how to grow a brand. There is an art to social media and branding so Manning is here to help businesses thrive.
ECONOMY
quillette.com

Weekly Roundup and a Social Media Symposium

Welcome to the 1,010 new subscribers since the last Weekly Roundup!. This week you'll find an eclectic selection of articles to read, including a symposium of mental health experts on the impacts of social media; a summary and analysis of anti-vaccination arguments from the Left; an in-depth review of a new book on "woke" media and another on "woke" racism; and a fascinating podcast with author of The Status Game, Will Storr.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Pixar
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Augusta Free Press

Launching a career: The power of social media

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. CNNMoney added social media marketing jobs to their list of the Top 100 Fastest-Growing Jobs, citing a 9 percent rise in job growth over 10 years. According to LinkedIn, the number of social media positions advertised on the network has increased by 1357% since 2010, indicating even faster growth over the last decade. According to the Pew Research Centre, by fostering connections with colleagues and resources all over the world, these digital platforms have the potential to boost worker productivity.
INTERNET
Villanovan

Student Perspectives on Social Media Culture

The rise of social media in the past 20 years affects the current student population in ways that are coming to fruition for the first time. Technology and the internet are constantly changing parts of our world, which makes the cultural side-effects and lack of regulation difficult to counteract. However, with scandals like the one brought forth by the Facebook whistleblower, the truth about social media’s effects have become a more pressing issue, and students are voicing how they feel about it.
MEDIA, PA
NEWSBTC

Social Media for All Things Crypto

Social media continues to impact the cryptosphere, to such an extent that we recently saw a tweet from Elon Musk causing both FOMO and FUD. As a result, people have been making investment decisions based on what’s trending. The way in which people use social media in the crypto space,...
MARKETS
stanford.edu

Addictive potential of social media, explained

The curious title of Stanford psychiatrist Anna Lembke's book, Dopamine Nation: Finding Balance in the Age of Indulgence, pays tribute to the crucial and often destructive role that dopamine plays in modern society. Dopamine, the main chemical involved in addiction, is secreted from certain nerve tracts in the brain when...
MENTAL HEALTH
martechseries.com

Minute Media Celebrates 10 Years of Digital Storytelling

Powered by Voltax, the company’s proprietary technology platform, Minute Media has evolved into a global leader in the digital content industry. Minute Media, a leading global technology company which powers digital content brands, celebrates its 10th anniversary. Founded in Israel in 2011, Minute Media has spent the last 10 years building innovative products and services to solve the challenges within the ever-evolving digital content industry. Rooted in technology, with an emphasis on video engagement and audience reach, Minute Media’s Voltax technology platform powers dozens of digital publishers as well as Minute Media’s portfolio of owned content brands, including global football platform, 90min, which also celebrates 10 years of storytelling this year.
ECONOMY
dot.LA

dot.LA

Los Angeles, CA
930
Followers
1K+
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

dot.LA is a news and events company with a mission of shining a light on the innovation in the Los Angeles startup and tech community.

 https://dot.la/st/landing_page

Comments / 0

Community Policy