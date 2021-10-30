Odessa Village Board member resigns, moving to North Dakota

A trustee for the Odessa Village Board has resigned.

Robert Tuttle announced his resignation at this month’s village board meeting.

He’s moving to North Dakota early next month, which means he won’t be able to serve any more of his term.

An appointee will be found to serve out the remainder of his three year term.

Future village board meetings are also being moved from the third Monday of each month to the first Monday. That will begin in November.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition newsletter to get caught up in 60 seconds. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

The following is a letter to the editor submitted for publication on FingerLakes1.com. Submissions for consideration can be sent to [email protected] or ...

Heavy rain brings more flooding: How much rain fell in your town?

Another day, more rain, and now one of the wettest October’s in history, as the National Weather Service details the ...

The extension of the child tax credit could happen as part of President Joe Biden’s trillion dollar plan. Lawmakers are ...