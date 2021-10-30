CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, NY

Odessa Village Board member resigns, moving to North Dakota

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 5 days ago

A trustee for the Odessa Village Board has resigned.

Robert Tuttle announced his resignation at this month’s village board meeting.

He’s moving to North Dakota early next month, which means he won’t be able to serve any more of his term.

An appointee will be found to serve out the remainder of his three year term.

Future village board meetings are also being moved from the third Monday of each month to the first Monday. That will begin in November.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition newsletter to get caught up in 60 seconds. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

The following is a letter to the editor submitted for publication on FingerLakes1.com. Submissions for consideration can be sent to [email protected] or ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iPfos_0ch99jfV00
Heavy rain brings more flooding: How much rain fell in your town?

Another day, more rain, and now one of the wettest October’s in history, as the National Weather Service details the ...

The extension of the child tax credit could happen as part of President Joe Biden’s trillion dollar plan. Lawmakers are ...

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

LANDFILL LANDSLIDE: Election wins by Republicans mean 2025 closing date of Seneca Meadows likely to be extended

Republicans Frank Sinicropi and Kaitlyn Laskoski flipped control of the five-member board by easily defeating Democrats Doug Avery and Dave DeLelys in heavy turnout. The two winners will claim their board seats Jan. 1. Sinicropi and Laskoski will join incumbent Republicans Mike Ferrara and Dawn Dyson, who were both backed by SMI in the 2019 election, to give their party a 4-1 edge and isolate Steve Churchill as the board’s lone Democrat.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Seneca Falls Town Council

Sinicropi, Laskoski make it a Republican sweep in Seneca Falls Town Council race. The unofficial results are posted in the Seneca Falls Town Council race where two seats were up for grabs on Tuesday night. Republicans Frank Sinicropi and Kaitlyn Laskoski unseated incumbant Democrats Doug Avery and Dave Delelys pending absentee ballots. After the votes ...
SENECA FALLS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
City
Odessa, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Canandaigua Town Board

Canandaigua Mayor Robert Palumbo defeats challenger Daniel Unrath. The race for Canandaigua mayor saw incumbent Bob Palumbo defeating Councilman Dan Unrath by a count of 1,200 to 964 pending absentee ballot counting. Palumbo ran on the Republican and Save the Lake party lines. Unrath ran on the Democratic and Chosen ...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Billions of dollars available for Americans still struggling without fourth stimulus check, but states aren’t paying residents. How much are you owed?

Many states were given financial aid following the pandemic disrupting and upending people’s lives. Many may not see that money though. A lot of governors in states decided to reroute that money to different needs within the state instead of giving it to residents in the form of checks like some states chose to do.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android#The Odessa Village Board
FingerLakes1.com

Steuben County will let students ‘test-to-stay’ at schools: Program will mean daily testing after exposure instead of quarantine

Steuben County is shifting gears with the coronavirus pandemic. Officials there are changing the guidelines for students and staff in Steuben who are under quarantine. Here’s the change: If a student or staffer is exposed to a positive case – they can remain in school and continue attending classes in-person if they provide a negative test each day, for seven consecutive days after the exposure to COVID-19.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

37K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy