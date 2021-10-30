CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, NY

Sale price of Savannah Dhu, hunting resort in Wayne County, drops to $49M

 5 days ago

Savannah Dhu is a little cheaper now!

The retreat between Savannah and Galen has seen it’s sale price be reduced by $16 million.

It’s a 4,000-acre retreat and hunting lodge, which includes a four-story building.

That building has 10 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a home theater, wine cellar, horse facilities, galley kitchen, four fireplaces, and gardens.

It’s listed at $49 million.

Want to check out the listing? Click here.

Business
