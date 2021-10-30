Sale price of Savannah Dhu, hunting resort in Wayne County, drops to $49M

Savannah Dhu is a little cheaper now!

The retreat between Savannah and Galen has seen it’s sale price be reduced by $16 million.

It’s a 4,000-acre retreat and hunting lodge, which includes a four-story building.

That building has 10 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a home theater, wine cellar, horse facilities, galley kitchen, four fireplaces, and gardens.

It’s listed at $49 million.

Want to check out the listing? Click here.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition newsletter to get caught up in 60 seconds. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

The following is a letter to the editor submitted for publication on FingerLakes1.com. Submissions for consideration can be sent to [email protected] or ...

Another day, more rain, and now one of the wettest October’s in history, as the National Weather Service details the ...

In Friday’s edition, Josh Durso took a look at some of the important questions surrounding Tuesday’s election for Seneca Falls ...

Auburn Firehouse, Cayuga County Emergency Operations Center unveiled: Officials look ahead

A ribbon-cutting was held Thursday for the $10 million shared public safety building in Auburn. It was funded in part ...