Letter: Supervisors should apologize for remarks

I was impressed last week at the OI Fire Commission meeting. I feel very fortunate we have such a highly qualified commission. I have seen many commissions and this one by far brings the most knowledge and experience. Our department typically has its up and downs. When Tim, Jim, and Rick became commissioners I took a back seat because I knew we were in good hands. Their qualifications have been unmatched by any previous boards. These three have decades of experience from being a fire chief in two large metropolitan cities, the CHCO for the USSS, and a business financial and operations consultant for corporations across the US. Janet brings valuable experience in HR and Wes brings business experience and community involvement. This board is not only looking out for the public’s interest in how our taxpayer dollars are being spent, they also are willing to share their expertise with the department and are trying to do the right thing for everyone.

POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO