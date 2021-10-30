Letter: Supervisors should apologize for remarks

The Freedom to Vote Act is not “a power grab” by Democrats as Sen. Tim Scott fraudulently claims. In actuality, it is a power grab by the voters in America. As the League of Women Voters says: the Act “protects and expands the right to vote, decreases the influence of money in politics, and curbs partisan gerrymandering. The Freedom to Vote Act will set national standards to make sure all Americans can cast their ballots in the way that works best for them, regardless of their age, race, sex, language, or ZIP code.“ The League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan voting advocacy group is in favor of this act.
Comments / 0