Battle of Badges pays dividends for trick-or-treaters

GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) — Two people were arrested after several firearms and various drugs, including fentanyl, were found while authorities served a search warrant in Grass Valley, police said Tuesday. Scott Brett Frazer, 28, and Allen Bruce Pollock, 34, were booked into jail on multiple drug- and firearm-related charges. The Grass Valley Police Department said the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office assisted in serving the search warrant Tuesday morning along the 16000 block of Round Valley Circle. A search of the home uncovered dozens of firearms, fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, psychedelic mushrooms, prescription drugs and other stolen items that were linked to at least two burglaries in the area, police said. See photos of the confiscated items below. gv-drug-bust(credit: Grass Valley Police Department)gv-gun-bust(credit: Grass Valley Police Department) Frazer and Pollock are known felons who were suspected of selling fentanyl and other drugs. Both were arrested without incident.

GRASS VALLEY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO