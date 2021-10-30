CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Battle of Badges pays dividends for trick-or-treaters

By Brent Wasenius
thebestmix1055.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fremont Police Department and Dodge County Sheriff’s Office frequently team up on law enforcement issues. On Thursday night, the two...

www.thebestmix1055.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salina Post

Cops and Costumes draws hundreds of trick-or-treaters

Hundreds of costumed trick-or-treaters of all ages descended on the parking lot adjoining the law enforcement center for Cops and Costumes Sunday afternoon. While there, they could look at Salina Police Department and Saline County Sheriff's Office vehicles, get photos taken with law enforcement personnel, and, of course, collect candy.
SALINA, KS
Canyon News

BHPD Reminds Drivers To Look Out For Trick-Or-Treaters

BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills Police Department is asking people on the road and adults to be more vigilant as children are out walking the neighborhood and collecting candy. The BHPD indicated in a press release that “as everyone participates in Halloween and Día de los Muertos celebrations, Beverly Hills Police...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Democrat-Leader

Trick-or-Treaters pack Main Street

The annual Trunk-or-Treat downtown Fayette returned in grand fashion Sunday. A year after it was limited to only a drive-thru style event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the popular gathering drew more …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
FAYETTE, MO
CBS Sacramento

Several Guns, Various Drugs Uncovered During Search In Grass Valley

GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) — Two people were arrested after several firearms and various drugs, including fentanyl, were found while authorities served a search warrant in Grass Valley, police said Tuesday. Scott Brett Frazer, 28, and Allen Bruce Pollock, 34, were booked into jail on multiple drug- and firearm-related charges. The Grass Valley Police Department said the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office assisted in serving the search warrant Tuesday morning along the 16000 block of Round Valley Circle. A search of the home uncovered dozens of firearms, fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, psychedelic mushrooms, prescription drugs and other stolen items that were linked to at least two burglaries in the area, police said. See photos of the confiscated items below. gv-drug-bust(credit: Grass Valley Police Department)gv-gun-bust(credit: Grass Valley Police Department) Frazer and Pollock are known felons who were suspected of selling fentanyl and other drugs. Both were arrested without incident.
GRASS VALLEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trick Or Treaters#Police#Battle Of Badges#The Sheriff S Department
myhorrynews.com

Conway offers suggestions for trick or treaters

Despite Halloween being on a Sunday, the city is suggesting that goblins, ghouls and beautiful dancers do their trick or treating Oct. 31. He said the city prefers that night because several churches have asked for permission to hold trunk or treat events then. City officials encourage trick or treaters...
CONWAY, SC
ourquadcities.com

Halloween safety tips for trick-or-treaters

This weekend, witches, ghosts and goblins will be going door-to-door looking for candy, but safety important while trick-or-treating. Lieutenant Kirk Pattison from the Rock Island Police Department stopped by Local 4 to give parents and kids tips to stay safe this Halloween. You can find out more about Halloween safety...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KRDO News Channel 13

Trick-or-treaters celebrate Halloween in Old Colorado City

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- More than 200 people went to Old Colorado City Sunday evening to trick-or-treat at businesses up and down Colorado Avenue. Shop owners passed out candy to kids despite the gloomy weather and on-and-off drizzle. Trick-or-treaters big and small bundled up and enjoyed the holiday with creative costumes and candy. The post Trick-or-treaters celebrate Halloween in Old Colorado City appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
New Haven Register

Police: CT man almost hit trick-or-treaters

ENFIELD — Police have arrested a local man after he allegedly almost hit children with his car while they were trick-or-treating Sunday evening. Confronted by parents, the driver allegedly brandished a handgun after he got into a fight with one of them, according to police. The incident occurred on Silver...
ENFIELD, CT
myheraldreview.com

Trick-or-treaters invade Douglas

DOUGLAS — Hundreds of trick-or-treaters were out and about Sunday hitting local businesses and homes trying to get as much candy as they could on Halloween night. Many families expressed relief at being able to begin getting some semblance of normalcy as Douglas attempts to bounce back from what many are describing as a difficult COVID-19 period.
DOUGLAS, AZ
cbs12.com

Police need help identifying woman in $1,200 Walmart scam

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — The Stuart police department needs help identifying the woman pictured above. Authorities say she is involved in a Craigslist scam out of state and retrieved more than $1,200 from a Walmart in Stuart on Oct. 1. Police say the money collected was from a wire transfer.
STUART, FL
wbiw.com

Two arrested after found together in a city park after closing

BEDFORD – Two people were arrested Monday morning after a Bedford Police officer patrolling Murray Park noticed two suspicious vehicles after the park was closed. Two people were in one of the vehicles. The officer spoke to 38-year-old Mathew Adams, of Owensburg and a female who refused to tell the...
BEDFORD, IN
WBAY Green Bay

Man shot by Kyle Rittenhouse files federal lawsuit against police

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A man who was shot in the arm by Kyle Rittenhouse during a protest against police brutality in Wisconsin has filed a federal lawsuit alleging police did nothing to prevent the violence. Rittenhouse shot Joseph Rosenbaum, Anthony Huber and Gaige Grosskreutz during the protest in Kenosha...
MADISON, WI
CBS Chicago

‘There’s Bodies On The Floor:’ Two Dead, Over a Dozen Injured In Mass Shooting At Halloween Party In Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) — Joliet police late Sunday were searching for two men who shot more than a dozen people, killing one man and one woman, at a Halloween party Sunday just after midnight. Authorities said that around 12:39 a.m., a Will County Sherriff’s sergeant heard 10 to 12 gunshots in the area of Jackson and Walnut streets area while on patrol. The sergeant arrived on the scene and saw about 100 people fleeing from the area, police said. Sheriff’s deputies found that the party had been in the backyard at 1018 E. Jackson St., and the shooting happened near a DJ...
JOLIET, IL
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Case Getting DIRTIER: Internet Asks Authorities Not To Presume Fugitive's Cause of Death Because of THIS

Brian Laundrie's cause of death has been assumed suicide, but the internet is not impressed by how the authorities continue to release statements without a supporting document. The Sarasota Herald-Tribune reported that Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman told the law enforcement leaders over the weekend that Laundrie probably died by...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
wmleader.com

Alpo Martinez was throwing drugs out of window following shooting

Details of Alberto “Alpo” Martinez’s frantic final moments are coming into focus — as the investigation continues into the drug kingpin’s drive-by shooting death. The notorious drug dealer, who was shot five times and killed early Sunday in Harlem, was throwing baggies of drugs out of his truck’s window as he tried to drive away from the scene, a police source said Monday.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy