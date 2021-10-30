Three Rivers offering booster doses next week

First, second and booster doses of all three vaccines will be made available to residents at a special COVID-19 vaccination clinic next week in Carroll. Carroll County Public Health (CCPH) will be administering the vaccines from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and again from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3 in their offices within St. Anthony Regional Hospital. They are now located on the second floor across from the cafeteria, between the Wolf Eye Clinic and the Iowa Heart Center. The Pfizer and Moderna boost doses are for those who are six months or more past their primary series and the Johnson and Johnson boost dose can be administered two months after the initial dose. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 712-794-5279. Masks will be required but all participants are asked to bring their vaccination cards and an insurance card if they have one. The vaccines are free, but there is an administration fee that is covered by insurance. COVID-19 vaccinations can also be received at Manning Regional Healthcare Center, The McFarland and St. Anthony Clinics or at the Carroll Apothecary, Hy-Vee, Lincoln Highway, Manning, Walgreens or Walmart pharmacies.

CARROLL, IA ・ 6 DAYS AGO