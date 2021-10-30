CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Three Rivers offering booster doses next week

By Brent Wasenius
thebestmix1055.com
 5 days ago

Three Rivers Public Health Department (3RPHD) will be offering booster doses starting next week. Many individuals who received Moderna or Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine can now consider booster doses for increased protection heading into the holiday season. After reviewing research, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention...

www.thebestmix1055.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Three Rivers#Booster#Immunization#Moderna Or#The Johnson Johnson
kmvt

Pfizer doses for kids 5-11 available next week in Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has announced that Pfizer vaccine doses for children aged 5-11 will likely be available next week in Idaho. The CDC officially signed off on vaccines for children in the age group on Tuesday. “We are very pleased there...
IDAHO STATE
CBS LA

‘It Will Make Life That Much Easier’: Parents React To CDC Recommending Pfizer COVID Vaccine For Children

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A panel of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s outside vaccine advisers voted unanimously Tuesday to recommend Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 5. The owner of Mickey Fine Pharmacy in Beverly Hills was hopeful Tuesday to get his first shipment of vaccines in the next couple of days. He said he wanted to make it a kid-friendly experience. “Patience is really going to be a virtue right now,” said Jeff Gross of Mickey Fine Pharmacy. “We finally got the approval, now we have to get the products to us.” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky is...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Florida Phoenix

COVID-19 vaccines for kids 5 to 11 get final endorsement by CDC; shots okayed as soon as Wednesday

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has signed off on giving Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to all kids ages 5 to 11, a final decision that means those children can begin receiving shots as soon as Wednesday. Vials of the pediatric version of the vaccine have already been shipped to states, so they are […] The post COVID-19 vaccines for kids 5 to 11 get final endorsement by CDC; shots okayed as soon as Wednesday appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
KIDS
KTLA

FDA delaying decision on Moderna’s COVID vaccine for 12- to 17-year-olds

U.S. regulators are delaying their decision on Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for 12- to 17-year-olds while they study the rare risk of heart inflammation, the company said Sunday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration told the company Friday evening that its review could last until January, Moderna said. The company also said it will delay filing […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX40

Drug development, research company discusses COVID-19 vaccine mixing

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control OK’d mixing and matching vaccine doses, meaning a patient’s booster shot does not need to be the same brand as their first round of vaccination.  But, with that kind of freedom comes a little confusion. Cindy Dukes, the chief business officer of Benchmark Research, […]
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
jack1065.com

Kalamazoo’s FHC’s next clinic to offer COVID-19 boosters

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo’s Family Health Center will hold it’s next COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Tuesday, November 2. The Family Health Center will hold a drive-through clinic to administer the vaccines from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Kalamazoo Central High School on 2432 North Drake Road. FHC...
KALAMAZOO, MI
kicks96news.com

State Orders Kid Vaccine Doses; To Begin Offering Moderna Boosters in Central Miss.

CARTHAGE, Miss.–You can expect to hear state health leaders talking about getting 5 to 11 year-olds vaccinated for coronavirus soon. In anticipation of the final approval steps for the vaccine, they’ve ordered 50,000 doses to be delivered to the state. “There’s still some steps that we have to go through...
HEALTH
1380kcim.com

Booster And Initial Doses Of All Vaccines Will Be Made Available At CCPH Clinic Next Week

First, second and booster doses of all three vaccines will be made available to residents at a special COVID-19 vaccination clinic next week in Carroll. Carroll County Public Health (CCPH) will be administering the vaccines from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and again from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3 in their offices within St. Anthony Regional Hospital. They are now located on the second floor across from the cafeteria, between the Wolf Eye Clinic and the Iowa Heart Center. The Pfizer and Moderna boost doses are for those who are six months or more past their primary series and the Johnson and Johnson boost dose can be administered two months after the initial dose. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 712-794-5279. Masks will be required but all participants are asked to bring their vaccination cards and an insurance card if they have one. The vaccines are free, but there is an administration fee that is covered by insurance. COVID-19 vaccinations can also be received at Manning Regional Healthcare Center, The McFarland and St. Anthony Clinics or at the Carroll Apothecary, Hy-Vee, Lincoln Highway, Manning, Walgreens or Walmart pharmacies.
CARROLL, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy