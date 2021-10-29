CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Giant Eagle settles pharmacy lawsuits with Ohio counties

By MARK GILLISPIE
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KjlCn_0ch97Bdf00
Opioid Crisis Lawsuits FILE - Attorneys and staff associated with a federal trial of pharmacies, CVS, Walgreens, Giant Eagle and Walmart, leave the Carl B. Stokes Federal Courthouse in Cleveland, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. The pharmacies are being sued by Ohio counties Lake and Trumbull for their part in the opioid crisis. Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle, one of the four retail pharmacy companies on trial for their alleged roles in fostering an opioid crisis in two Ohio counties announced Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 it had settled lawsuits filed by 10 government entities in the state that have accused the companies of creating a public nuisance. (AP Photo/Phil Long, File) (Phil Long)

CLEVELAND — (AP) — One of the four retail pharmacy companies on trial for their alleged roles in fostering an opioid crisis in two Ohio counties announced Friday it had settled lawsuits filed by 10 government entities in the state that have accused the companies of creating a public nuisance.

The settlement by Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle includes Lake and Trumbull counties, whose federal lawsuits are being heard in a bellwether trial in Cleveland that began in early October. The other defendants on trial are CVS, Walgreens and Walmart.

Settlement terms were not announced. Another pharmacy chain, Rite-Aid, settled with the two counties in August. Rite-Aid agreed to pay Trumbull County $1.5 million. The amount Lake County will receive has not been disclosed.

Giant Eagle in a joint statement with a committee representing plaintiffs in the national litigation denied causing the opioid crisis but said it recognizes the severity of the crisis, the impact on the public and the “hard work of the public officials working to address the harms.”

“Giant Eagle intends to continue helping the communities in which it operates to address the opioid crisis in a productive way,” the statement said.

In a separate statement, Lake and Trumbull County officials said they are focused on “supporting our necessary action to combat the persistent negative impacts caused by the opioid epidemic.”

U.S. District Judge Dan Polster is overseeing the current trial in Cleveland and supervises nearly 3,000 opioid lawsuits filed by government agencies and tribal entities from across the country.

More than 500,000 people in the U.S. have died from drug overdoses in the last two decades.

The Cleveland trial has been focused on how the companies contributed to the opioid crisis by filling millions of prescriptions for addictive pain killers. All four companies at various times also distributed those drugs to their retail pharmacies.

Around 80 million prescription painkillers were dispensed in Trumbull County between 2012 and 2016 — 400 for every county resident — while 61 million pills were dispensed in Lake County during that five-year period — 265 pills for every resident.

The cost of abating the crisis in each county totals around $1 billion, one of the counties' attorneys has said.

“We were hit with a tsunami and we were pulling bodies out of the water,” April Caraway, executive director of the Trumbull County Mental Health & Recovery Board, testified earlier this week.

The counties are arguing that the companies' lax or nonexistent controls and systems for detecting suspicious orders and prescriptions contributed to the crisis. The companies have said their pharmacies filled prescriptions written by doctors for legitimate medical needs.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Voters back rights for elderly visits, eating and clean air

New rights to gather in worship and visit loved ones in nursing homes won overwhelming approval in Texas as voters pushed back against pandemic restrictions enacted by some officials to try to slow the spread of COVID-19. The Texas measures were among several passed Tuesday in states creating new constitutional...
HEALTH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton City Commission votes to rescind indoor mask mandate

DAYTON — The Dayton City Commission has voted unanimously to repeal the ordinance which required face coverings in any public indoor space in the city. The vote on Wednesday came as data from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention showed that COVID-19 cases have dropped nearly 14 percent in the last week alone.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Coronavirus: US COVID-19 death toll surpasses 750,000

The United States passed another grim milestone Wednesday, as COVID-19 deaths topped 750,000 people. According to the latest figures in John Hopkins University’s database, the death toll in the U.S. stood at 750,410 on Wednesday night. That figure is larger than the populations of Alaska, Vermont or Wyoming, The Washington...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WHIO Dayton

Are COVID-19 boosters the same as the original vaccines?

NEW YORK — (AP) — Are COVID-19 boosters the same as the original vaccines?. Yes, COVID-19 boosters use the same recipe as the original shots, despite the emergence of the more contagious delta variant. The vaccines weren't tweaked to better match delta because they're still working well. The vaccines work...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Cleveland, OH
Business
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Business
WHIO Dayton

Shipping companies urge consumers to send packages early

DAYTON — Shipping companies are telling their customers to send their packages early considering there are shortages and delays on all sorts of items. An uptick in online shopping, labor shortages plus jammed up shipping ports make holiday shipping delays expected this year. >> Amazon jump-starts holiday shopping with ‘Black...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

The I-Team Investigates Changing Laws to Protect Ohio’s Children

Before murdering her son, Britney Gosney says she unsuccessfully tried to give her children up—now some are asking if laws designed to protect children go far enough. Thursday beginning at 5, The News Center 7 I-Team’s John Bedell investigates whether changes to Ohio’s Safe Haven Law could save children’s lives.
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

Supply chain delays disrupt California agriculture exports

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — Amid an historic drought posing threats to future harvests, California farmers now say they have no way to export the crops they do have because of a kink in the global supply chain that has left container ships lined up off the Southern California coast with nowhere to deliver their goods.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Giant Eagle#Pharmacies#Drugs#Mental Health#Ap#Rite Aid#Trumbull County
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Christmas Rent and Mortgage Pay Out

WHIO wants to make your holidays brighter and 2022 richer, by paying your rent or mortgage for the whole year (up to $15,000). Now through December 20th, register below for your shot and cashing in on this amazing Christmas surprise from WHIO. Winner be randomly selected from all entries on...
ECONOMY
WHIO Dayton

Murphy barely wins in NJ while Youngkin upsets in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — (AP) — Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey narrowly won reelection in his reliably blue state while a Republican political newcomer delivered a stunning upset in the Virginia governor’s race, sending a warning to Democrats that their grip on power in Washington may be in peril.
VIRGINIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Labor shortages continue to impact ODOT, other industries

DAYTON — Ohio has a record number of total jobs available with nearly 270,000 jobs open and available, according to Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted. The abundance of openings have led to labor shortages that have hit the restaurant industry and others like the Ohio Department of Transportation. Mandi Dillon, ODOT...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Portland, Oregon, mayor proposes increasing police budget

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — A year after Portland’s police department underwent significant budget cuts amid demands to defund the police, Mayor Ted Wheeler announced Wednesday he is seeking more than $5 million this fall for police investments, including hiring more officers and buying body-worn cameras. Wheeler's announcement came during...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Walmart
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
47K+
Followers
71K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy