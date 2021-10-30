Halloween in San Diego: Events happening this weekend

SAN DIEGO — Halloween celebrations are making a comeback this year after many were canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

For the first time ever, Third Avenue in Chula Vista will be decked out for a Dia de Los Muertos celebration.

“The Mexican heritage is so strong here in the South Bay and we are happy to bring that to us,” said Monica Montes, event coordinator for Third Avenue Village Association. “And we hope to grow this event bigger than life.”

Families can stroll along the sidewalks and visit businesses handing out treats.

“We’re going to have live entertainment, music from the B-Side Players , Karlos Paezwill be performing for us, Mariachi Divinas,” Montes said. “We have Chula Vista High School Folklórico , and we also have a wonderful altar on 3rd and Davidson where we encourage families to bring photocopies of their loved ones.”

In the Gaslamp Quarter, street closures along Fifth Ave give people space to explore the cobweb-lined parklets and haunted sidewalks.

“Enjoy all our businesses and they are all open and waiting for you to come down in your ghoulish outfits,” said Michael Trimble, the Executive Director of the Gaslamp Quarter Association.

Here’s what’s happening in the Gaslamp Quarter this weekend:

Gaslamp Flicks on Island Street (Fri. Oct. 29th at 6 p.m.)

Great Pumpkin Beer Festival in Gaslamp Quarter (sat. Oct. 30th at 3:25pm)

Bloody Brunch at participating restaurants (Sun, Oct. 31– all day)

Masks and proof of vaccination are not required, but organizers still want people to be cautious and mindful of social distancing.

“It’s like a normal weekend down in the Gaslamp Quarter and really the difference is we have more space to be outside and we’re back in business in terms of events in the Gaslamp Quarter and we are excited about that not only for Halloween but moving into the holiday season,” Trimble said.

