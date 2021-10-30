GMC Hummer EV accessories at SEMA 2021

The real-world range of the upcoming 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup has potentially leaked online via the latest update for the MyChevy smartphone app. A Facebook user shared the following screenshot of the MyChevy app (below), which displays the real-world, EPA-certified range estimates of both the 2022 Chevy Bolt EV, as well as the 2022 Chevy Bolt EUV, which stand at 259 miles and 247 miles, respectively. Listed above the two Chevy EVs in the app is the 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup, along with an apparent range estimate pegging the vehicle at 334 miles of range at a 100 percent battery charge.
Comments / 0