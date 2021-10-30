GMC Hummer EV accessories at SEMA 2021

Neiman Marcus is known for high-end, luxury and the rare goods sold at its department stores. However, it is the Christmas Book—an annual catalog offered since 1939—that offers very special "fantasy" gifts that kick things up another level. This year, one of those fantasy gifts is a one-off GMC Hummer EV Edition One pickup; you can find it in the catalog with a six-digit price tag. That's because not only is this Hummer EVs interior designed by Craig Jackson, CEO of Barrett-Jackson Auctions, but the purchase also comes with VIP access for two to the owner's skybox and a chance to drop the gavel during the 2022 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction in Scottsdale, AZ.

BUYING CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO