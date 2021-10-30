Halloween Haunt (All Ages)- Come and Go

About Faith Lutheran School: Faith Lutheran School is fully accredited and provides classes from preschool three-year-olds through grade 12. School curriculum is based on the classical model of education. The school's educational program also includes both sports and the fine arts. Faith Lutheran School was founded in 1971, when the congregation of Faith Lutheran Church in Plano, Texas established a preschool for children of the congregation. The school’s high school offers both online and traditional classroom course offerings. To learn more about Faith Lutheran School, please visit the school's web site at www.flsplano.org or call 972.423.7448.

PLANO, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO