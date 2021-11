The Play of the Week took place at Neuqua Valley where the Wildcats’ special teams makes their second appearance on this segment, this time in the return game. Grant Larkin looks like he might get stopped by a few DeKalb defenders, but he fights out of it and lands a nice little stiff arm here to create space and we’re off to the races. Nobody catches him as he goes down the sideline for a 95-yard kick return touchdown. Let’s look at it again. Grant Larkin just refuses to go down and the stiff arm just enough to break free.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 22 DAYS AGO