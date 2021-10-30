Jaguars Friday: "Let's get real serious…"

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. Zone, Seahawks wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are two of the best in the NFL. The Jaguars' secondary hasn't played well in most games this year. Even so, I think the Jags have a better chance to win this game than many believe. Seattle quarterback Geno Smith just doesn't scare me. He's got some very good-to-great receivers to throw the ball to, but the Seahawks changed most of their offensive line this past offseason due to – in part – quarterback Russell Wilson's complaints about protection. If Wilson was playing QB, I would say Seattle wins easily. With him out, I see a very winnable game for the Jags. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has posted a 90-plus QBR three straight weeks, becoming only the second NFL rookie quarterback to do that since the 1970 merger. If he can do that again this week the Jags can win the game. Your thoughts?

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO