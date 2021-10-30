CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaguars Friday: "Let's get real serious…"

Jaguars.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE – The Jaguars must be at their best to win. Head Coach Urban Meyer said he has no problem with that concept for a couple of reasons. One is that it's true and another is it's the nature of the NFL. "I'm just really learning a lot about...

www.jaguars.com

The Associated Press

John Harbaugh not sorry; Urban Meyer can’t apologize enough

DENVER (AP) — Victory formation is for losers. The Baltimore Ravens wanted the rushing record. So, John Harbaugh isn’t one bit sorry for not having Lamar Jackson take a knee to close out their rout at Denver. Harbaugh explained enthusiastically and unapologetically after Baltimore’s 23-7 victory Sunday that it was...
NFL
pontevedrarecorder.com

What’s Right with the Jaguars?

“What’s right with the Jaguars?” Guessing you haven’t asked or been asked that this fall. More likely it’s the opposite: “What’s wrong with the Jaguars?”. The list is longer than you’d like, but much shorter than it was last spring. Don’t let the record fool you; they’re not good enough to challenge yet, but they’re better than they were.
NFL
Jaguars.com

Jaguars Wednesday: "Time to move on…"

JACKSONVILLE – The records don't matter to Josh Allen. The Jaguars' defensive end/linebacker also doesn't much care what happened last Sunday in Seattle, at least not when it comes to how he feels about the team's game on Sunday. "I'm excited about this one," Allen said Wednesday. This one is...
NFL
Jaguars.com

Jaguars All Access: October 28

Brent Martineau and Jeff Lageman host Jaguars All Access LIVE from String Sports Brewery in Springfield. The team dives into Jaguars vs. Seahawks, plus a special Trevor Lawrence surprise.
NFL
Jaguars.com

Historically speaking: Jaguars-Seahawks, A Horrible (Puget) Sound

JACKSONVILLE – The Jaguars are in Seattle this weekend for a Halloween game against the Seahawks. It fits, because their previous three visits to the Pacific Northwest can be summed up in a single word…. Horrifying. The Jaguars took the field at Husky Stadium in 2001, and the franchise's original...
NFL
Big Cat Country

Jaguars try to get their second win against the Seahawks

The Jacksonville Jaguars face a tough task heading to the Pacific Northwest to face the Seattle Seahawks on the road. Despite the fact that the Seahawks are coming off a three game losing streak, they’re favored by 4-points facing the Jaguars based on the DraftKings sportsbook. The Jaguars, coming off their first win of the season and a bye week, should make it a close game but have a tough challenge ahead of them.
NFL
Jaguars.com

How to Watch, Stream & Listen: Week 8- Jaguars vs. Seahawks

We've got you covered on how to follow as the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Week 8. Sunday's matchup marks Jacksonville's first game at Seattle since 2013 and the team's first game against the Seahawks since a 30-24 victory at TIAA Bank Field on Dec. 10, 2017.
NFL
Jaguars.com

Ten things: Jaguars-Seahawks

JACKSONVILLE – The Jaguars' improvement is real. It feels like their momentum is, too. Maybe momentum is a strange subject for a team that's 1-5 as October approaches November, but make no mistake: The Jaguars are improving – and a victory over the Miami Dolphins entering this past weekend's bye has them feeling as good about themselves as they have in a while.
NFL
Jaguars.com

Final analysis: The experts on Jaguars-Seahawks

JACKSONVILLE – Each week during the 2021 season, Jaguars experts – Rick Ballou, Tony Boselli, Frank Frangie, Jeff Lageman, Brent Martineau, John Oehser, Brian Sexton, J.P. Shadrick and Ashlyn Sullivan – will analyze the following day's Jaguars matchup. Up this week:. The Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash.
NFL
Jaguars.com

Five key plays: Seahawks 31, Jaguars 7

SEATTLE, Wash. – Senior writer John Oehser examines five key plays in the Jaguars' 31-7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in a 2021 Week 8 game at Lumen Field Seattle, Wash., Sunday …. 1. Deep to Lockett. The Seahawks took a 7-0 lead on an impressive early drive keyed by...
NFL
Jaguars.com

O-Zone: Piping hot

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. Zone, Seahawks wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are two of the best in the NFL. The Jaguars' secondary hasn't played well in most games this year. Even so, I think the Jags have a better chance to win this game than many believe. Seattle quarterback Geno Smith just doesn't scare me. He's got some very good-to-great receivers to throw the ball to, but the Seahawks changed most of their offensive line this past offseason due to – in part – quarterback Russell Wilson's complaints about protection. If Wilson was playing QB, I would say Seattle wins easily. With him out, I see a very winnable game for the Jags. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has posted a 90-plus QBR three straight weeks, becoming only the second NFL rookie quarterback to do that since the 1970 merger. If he can do that again this week the Jags can win the game. Your thoughts?
NFL
Jaguars.com

Meyer on Monday: Jaguars "listening" to trade possibilities

JACKSONVILLE – Urban Meyer is hardly ruling out a trade this week. The Jaguars' head coach on Monday provided few specifics on the possibilities or potential makeup of such a move. "If it can make us better, we're listening," Meyer said during his weekly next-day media availability a day after...
NFL
Jaguars.com

Game report: Seahawks 31, Jaguars 7

SEATTLE, Wash. – Another trip to the Pacific Northwest …. … another long, long day. With the offense struggling and the defense unable to disrupt quarterback Geno Smith consistently with the game in doubt, the Jaguars never seriously contended Sunday. Smith completed his first 14 passes, the Seattle Seahawks led throughout – and dominated a 31-7 victory over the Jaguars in front of 67,243 at Lumen Field.
NFL
Jaguars.com

Game that was: "This is humiliating…"

The Jaguars lost big in Seattle, and no one wanted to walk away from that fact in the postgame locker room. The general reaction to a 31-7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field?. "This is humiliating," said linebacker Myles Jack, who hadn't played in the area since his...
NFL
Jaguars.com

Robinson "day to day"

JACKSONVILLE – The Jaguars got comparatively good news Monday. Running back James Robinson, the team's leading rusher, is expected to be "day to day" with a bruised heel sustained Sunday in a loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Robinson did not return to the game after sustaining the injury in the second quarter.
NFL

