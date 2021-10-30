Watch: Braves fans chant 'Cheaters!' at Altuve, Bregman

Time doesn't heal all wounds.

After splitting the first two games of the World Series in Houston, the fall classic has shifted to Atlanta for Games 3-5. And that sets up what could be a rather uncomfortable weekend for some holdovers from the 2017 Astros.

Game 3 of the World Series began with José Altuve leading off, and hearing an unflattering chant from the fans at Truist Park:

As Nick Kayal of 92.9 The Game noted , Altuve and Alex Bregman heard chants referring to the team's sign-stealing scandal in their at-bats in the top of the first inning. However, the same chant wasn't used against Astros right fielder Michael Brantley, who was playing in Cleveland in 2017.

Of course, there is some hypocrisy here. While he may not have benefitted from the scandal in the same way that Astros hitters did, Braves righty Charlie Morton closed out the 2017 World Series victory while pitching for Houston. Morton started Game 1 of this year's World Series for the Braves, but left in the third inning after suffering a season-ending fibula fracture .

There is also some indication that Altuve was one of the 2017 Astros that gave teammates the impression he didn't want to be tipped off to what pitches were coming.

Nonetheless, these type of chants will follow 2017 Astros players throughout the rest of their respective careers.

