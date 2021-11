KILLEEN, Texas — A Killeen woman and her baby are recovering after they jumped out of the window of her second story apartment that went up in flames early Monday morning. According to family, Kayla Bejarano dropped her almost 1-year-old son, Yasir Pickett, to the ground from her second story window and not to a bystander, as was initially reported by the Killeen Fire Department.

