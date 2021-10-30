CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Latest: Astros, Braves fail to score in first inning

 5 days ago
World Series Baseball Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson throws during the first inning in Game 3 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (David J. Phillip)

ATLANTA — (AP) — The Latest on Game 3 of the World Series (all times local):

8:35 p.m.

Finally, a scoreless first inning in the World Series.

The Astros and Braves both failed to score in the opening frame of Game 3 at Truist Park, breaking a streak of seven straight games going back to last year’s Rays-Dodgers Series in which the first inning produced at least one run.

That streak tied a Series record set more than nine decades ago. A first-inning run was scored in all four games of the Yankees’ 1927 sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates. The trend continued through the first three games of the ’28 Series, which resulted in another New York sweep against the St. Louis Cardinals.

On a cool, dreary night in Atlanta, Braves starter Ian Anderson worked around two walks in the top half of the first. Jose Altuve led off the game, but he was erased on comebacker to the mound that Anderson turned into a 1-6-3 double play. Alex Bregman also walked, but Yordan Alvarez flied out to left to end the inning.

Houston rookie Luis Garcia also surrendered a two-out walk to Ozzie Albies in the bottom half, but Austin Riley struck out to end the inning.

The Astros had hitting coach Troy Snitker bring out the lineup card for the Astros. He and his dad, Braves manager Brian Snitker, posed for a photo with the six umpires at home plate.

But any warm feelings quickly faded away when the Astros were greeted as “Cheaters!” by the Atlanta crowd.

8:10 p.m.

The Braves honored their late Hall of Famer, Hank Aaron, in a pregame ceremony attended by his family, including his wife Billye, who received a warm reception.

Following the national anthem, the Braves played a video tribute that included highlights of his career.

Aaron’s former Atlanta teammate, Astros manager Dusty Baker, says the decision to honor Aaron was “totally necessary.” Baker stepped outside the Astros dugout and waved across the field to Billye Aaron following her introduction. Baker also went to the mound and hugged Aaron's family.

Aaron was 86 when he died on Jan. 22. He was honored at the All-Star Game in Denver that was originally planned for Atlanta. The Braves have had Aaron’s number 44 painted on their outfield grass all season. The Milwaukee Brewers wore his 44 on the sleeve of their uniform all season. Aaron made his major league debut with the Milwaukee Braves.

“This is the year of Hank Aaron, the year of Hank Aaron’s death,” Baker said, adding he spoke with Aaron’s wife and children earlier in the day. Baker was on deck when Aaron hit the record-breaking 715th homer on April 8, 1974.

Hank Jr. threw out the ceremonial first pitch to Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman, who said earlier Friday he had chills just thinking about Aaron.

Hank Jr. threw a strike to Freeman before the two embraced in front of the mound.

“I wish he was here to be able to watch this, especially us playing the Brewers, too, in the NLDS,” Freeman said. “I got chills right now thinking about it. ... It’s going to be a special night for the Braves and everyone out there because it’s going to be a pretty amazing thing that the Braves are doing for Hank today.”

7:15 p.m.

The tarp is being taken off the field at Truist Park, about an hour before the scheduled start of World Series Game 3 between the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros.

The first World Series Game in Atlanta since 1999 is scheduled to start at 8:09 p.m.

It will be the first Series game at the ballpark, which opened in 2017 and replaced Turner Field.

6:25 p.m.

The infield is still covered at Truist Park, though preparations are underway to get the field ready for Game 3.

Groundskeepers are using squeegees to take water off the tarp and they have blowers underneath to dry out the field.

Periods of rain Friday afternoon prevented both teams from taking pregame batting practice.

Astros manager Dusty Baker says he is concerned his infielders have not had a chance to test the grass and infield dirt.

Baker also worried his outfielders have not had an opportunity to test the dimensions of the outfield and also to learn how the ball bounces off different angles of the wall.

The forecast calls for a 30% chance of rain throughout the night. There are still some umbrellas being used by officials standing on the field before the scheduled pregame ceremony.

5:20 p.m.

The tarp is on the field at Truist Park as an all-day rain continues to fall in the Atlanta area before Game 3 of the World Series.

Batting practice was canceled on the field for the Braves and Astros. Several players for both clubs loosened on the outfield grass in the corners.

The weather didn't deter Braves coach Ron Washington from his daily drills with first baseman Freddie Freeman. With a staffer holding an umbrella, Washington hit one-hoppers to Freeman from close range.

The forecast called for the rain to stop by early evening, with temperatures in the low 50s. There hasn't been a rainout at the World Series since 2011, when Game 6 in St. Louis between the Cardinals and Texas was delayed by a day.

By Major League Baseball rule, no postseason game can be shortened by rain and considered completed. Any game stopped by weather becomes a suspension that must be finished.

That rule was put in place in 2008, after Game 5 of the World Series in Philadelphia was suspended in the sixth inning with the Phillies and Tampa Bay tied at 2. Two days later, play resumed and the Phillies clinched the championship.

But just wondering, what if the Astros and Braves played, say, seven innings Friday night? Would they finish Saturday and then start Game 4 an hour later?

5 p.m.

Atlanta Braves pitcher Charlie Morton has had surgery to repair the fractured right fibula sustained in the World Series opener.

The Braves said Dr. Robert Anderson operated Thursday in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Morton was struck by a liner off the bat of Houston's Yuli Gurriel.

“The expectation is good that he should heal fine and be ready to go in spring training,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said Friday.

Snitker said Morton was to travel to Atlanta later Friday or Saturday. Morton is expected to be at Truist Park this weekend.

4:50 p.m.

Eddie Rosario will hit leadoff and Joc Pederson will start on the bench for the Atlanta Braves as the World Series moved to Truist Park for Game 3 tied one game apiece.

Jose Siri moved to the bench for Houston with the shift to the National League ballpark, where there is no designated hitter.

Rosario was in left field, followed by first baseman Freddie Freeman, second baseman Ozzie Albies, third baseman Austin Riley, right fielder Jorge Soler, center fielder Adam Duvall, catcher Travis d’Arnaud, shortstop Dansby Swanson and pitcher Ian Anderson.

Second baseman Jose Altuve hit leadoff, followed by right fielder Michael Brantley, third baseman Alex Bregman, left fielder Yordan Alvarez, shortstop Carlos Correa, center fielder Kyle Tucker, first baseman Yuli Gurriel, catcher Martín Maldonado and pitcher Luis Garcia.

4:35 p.m.

Astros slugger Yordan Álvarez will start in left field for Game 3 of the World Series as Houston loses the designated hitter spot.

The DH isn't used in games at National League parks. The Atlanta Braves host Houston on Friday night at Truist Park with the matchup tied at one game apiece.

Álvarez was MVP of the AL Championship Series against Boston as a DH, and started in that slot for the first two games against Atlanta in Houston.

Álvarez has seen plenty of time in the outfield, so it won't be a new position for him. Michael Brantley moved from left field to right to make room for Álvarez.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

