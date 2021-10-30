5 best shows on Netflix on Halloween weekend 2021

Universal is transporting next year’s DreamWorks Pictures’ sci-fi movie Distant from March 11 to September 16. Distant leaves behind Disney/Pixar’s Turning Red on its old date and now will face off against Lionsgate’s family movie White Bird: A Wonder Story and Sony’s untitled George Foreman biopic on its new date. The pic directed by Josh Gordon and Will Speck follows asteroid miner Andy (Anthony Ramos), who, after crash-landing on an alien planet, must make his way across the harsh terrain, running out of oxygen and hunted by strange creatures, to the only other survivor. His AI survival suit (voiced by Zachary Quinto of the Star Trek films) isn’t helping either. Andy discovers a fellow crewmember, Naomi (Naomi Scott), however, she too is trapped inside her escape pod and he might not have enough oxygen to make it to her. Spenser Cohen (Extinction) wrote the screenplay. Distant is produced by Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Fred Berger and Anna Halberg. Speck and Gordon also serve as EPs along with Jonathan Rothbart and Matthew Hirsch. Kevin K. Vafi is co-producer. Amblin Partners and Universal will share foreign distribution rights.

