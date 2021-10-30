DEVELOPING: Yorktown city official found deceased from gunshot wound

Yorktown City Administrator John Barth; photo contributed from the Texas Municipal League website.

YORKTOWN, Texas – On Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, shortly before 2 p.m., the DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an unresponsive person sitting in a red pickup truck at the residence of W. 8th Street in Yorktown, Texas.

According to local officials, deputies and EMS responded to the scene and found Yorktown City Administrator John Barth deceased from a gunshot wound to his head. A handgun was also found at the scene near Barth.

“This is still an active investigation and we are continuing to process all of the evidence,” said DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy John Garoni. “We do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the community.”

Considering Barth was a city official, the Sheriff’s Office is consulting with the Texas Rangers in this investigation. Deputy Garoni said he enjoyed working with Barth on a couple occasions. Garoni added that Barth was dedicated to his job as City Manager, especially serving the city of Yorktown.

“Well I have met him and I have interacted with him on several occasions, professionally. The city lost a good person today, he was a good man, in my opinion,” said Garoni.

Justice of the Peace for Precinct 1, Peggy Mayer arrived on the scene shortly after and pronounced him deceased.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as we receive them.

