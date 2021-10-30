CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorktown, TX

DEVELOPING: Yorktown city official found deceased from gunshot wound

By Jennifer Flores
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24FfMD_0ch93jJP00
Yorktown City Administrator John Barth; photo contributed from the Texas Municipal League website.

YORKTOWN, Texas – On Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, shortly before 2 p.m., the DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an unresponsive person sitting in a red pickup truck at the residence of W. 8th Street in Yorktown, Texas.

According to local officials, deputies and EMS responded to the scene and found Yorktown City Administrator John Barth deceased from a gunshot wound to his head. A handgun was also found at the scene near Barth.

“This is still an active investigation and we are continuing to process all of the evidence,” said DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy John Garoni. “We do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the community.”

Considering Barth was a city official, the Sheriff’s Office is consulting with the Texas Rangers in this investigation. Deputy Garoni said he enjoyed working with Barth on a couple occasions. Garoni added that Barth was dedicated to his job as City Manager, especially serving the city of Yorktown.

“Well I have met him and I have interacted with him on several occasions, professionally. The city lost a good person today, he was a good man, in my opinion,” said Garoni.

Justice of the Peace for Precinct 1, Peggy Mayer arrived on the scene shortly after and pronounced him deceased.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as we receive them.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 1

Related
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

FEATURED CRIME: Victoria Crime Stoppers search for two subjects involved in robbery

VICTORIA, Texas – On May 1, 2021, around 1:10 p.m., a male and female subject tried to steal a variety of items from a store on the 4100 block of Houston Highway. The female subject was wearing a pink mask with a black leader jacket. She concealed the items in her purse. The male subject was riding a cart and had a missing left leg. When the subjects were confronted, the female ripped jewelry from the neck of a store employee. They then fled the scene in a silver SUV.
VICTORIA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yorktown, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Two new COVID-19 cases in Victoria County

VICTORIA, Texas—According to the Victoria County Public Health Department there are 2 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Tuesday, Nov. 2. 33 active cases 12,739 recovered cases 13,085 total cases The state reports 313 people in Victoria County have died from this disease. The health department tells us that since June 24, 86.64% of the new COVID-19 cases in the county...
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Barth
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

UPDATE: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office releases statement on fatal shooting

JACKSON COUNTY, Texas – On Friday, Oct. 29, Jackson County Sheriff A.J. “Andy” Louderback released a statement on the investigation process following a fatal shooting that occurred in Ganado, Texas. On Wednesday, Oct. 27, the Ganado Police Department responded to a shots-fired call. Upon arrival, GPD observed a wrecked vehicle...
JACKSON COUNTY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

UPDATE: Ganado grocery-store-shooting victim passes away from wounds

UPDATE: Ganado grocery-store-shooting victim passes away from wounds GANADO, Texas – On Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 5:32 p.m., Jackson County Sheriff Dispatch began receiving 9-1-1 calls relating to shots being fired at the Brookshire Brothers Grocery Store in Ganado, Texas. Upon arrival, the Ganado Police Department observed a wrecked vehicle in front of the store. The driver, identified as Modesta “Molly”...
GANADO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yorktown City#Ems#The Sheriff S Office#The Texas Rangers#The Peace For Precinct 1
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria Crime Stoppers seeks community’s help

Victoria Crime Stoppers seeks community's help; suspects vehicleVICTORIA,  Texas – Victoria Crime Stoppers seeks the community’s help. It is asking for your help in solving an aggravated robbery. On Aug. 27, 2021, at approximately 4 p.m., three suspects, including two males and one female, met with the victim on the 200 block of Magdelena. They met to discuss the sale...
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Refugio County Sheriff’s Office participates in Halloween celebration

REFUGIO, Texas – On Thursday, Oct. 28, Refugio County Sheriff’s Office participated in Refugio County Courthouse’s Halloween celebration. Kindergarten and young elementary students from Refugio’s local schools were invited to the celebration. RCSO conducted an “old fashioned” hay ride with a modern touch. They used a trailer decorated by Refugio...
REFUGIO, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Part of Ben Jordan Street to close

Part of Ben Jordan Street to close for pavement repairsVICTORIA, Texas – On Thursday, Oct. 28, Ben Jordan Street will close between Galant Fox Drive and Silverado Trail for pavement repairs. Lone Tree Creek Hike and Bike Trail will remain open to pedestrian traffic. Signs will be posted in the area to warn motorists of the closure. To avoid traffic...
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria, TX
237
Followers
96
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

Crossroads Today provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Victoria and Southeastern Texas.

 http://www.crossroadstoday.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy