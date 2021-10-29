CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This turkey cheese ball is the perfect Thanksgiving appetizer: Get the recipe

By Baystateparent Magazine
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gDmBQ_0ch9373A00
A festive Thanksgiving appetizer. Amanda Collins Bernier

This festive, cheesy turkey is the perfect Thanksgiving appetizer. To create it, try this classic cheese ball, or use your favorite recipe!

Ingredients

1 8 oz. package cream cheese, softened

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 green onion, chopped

½ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon dried parsley

¼ teaspoon dried oregano

Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste

About 1/2 cup pecans, finely chopped

2 candy eyes or craft googly eyes

1 Slim Jim

1 candy corn

1 Whopper candy

A few teaspoons of melted chocolate melts to adhere the eyes and "beak"

Pretzel sticks

Directions

In a large bowl, mix together the cream cheese and cheddar cheese until smooth. Add in the green onion, Worcestershire sauce, garlic powder, parsley, oregano, and pepper and mix completely.

Use a rubber spatula to scrape the sides of the bowl and gather the mixture into one lump. Lightly grease your hands, or use a piece of plastic wrap, and form the mixture into a round ball. Chill for 20 minutes.

Place chopped pecans on a plate, and roll the cheese ball into the nuts on all sides, pressing lightly. Cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate.

To make the turkey head

Cover the end of a Slim Jim stick with melted chocolate, and hold Whopper onto the end until chocolate cools and Whopper sticks.

Add melted chocolate to the Whopper for eyes and nose. Attach the two eyes and candy corn. Place the Slim Jim face in the fridge to cool completely.

Stick the Slim Jim face and pretzel “feathers” into the top of the cheese ball just before serving.

This article originally appeared on Baystateparent Magazine: This turkey cheese ball is the perfect Thanksgiving appetizer: Get the recipe

