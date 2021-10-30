CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Carmack Issues Some Words of Warning For Meta and Its Metaverse Plans

Oculus consulting CTO John Carmack has been bullish on the idea of "the metaverse" for a long time, as he'll be among the first to point out. But the id Software co-founder spent a good chunk of his wide-ranging Connect keynote Thursday sounding pretty skeptical of plans by the newly rebranded...

Vice

Zuckerberg's Foundation Kills 'Meta' Science Company on Day of Facebook Rebrand

Thursday marked a new chapter in Facebook's ongoing attempt to deal with the fallout from recent revelations about its inadequate content moderation role in sparking a mental health crises, decisions to prioritize engagement over safety, facilitation of genocide, and more: it changed its name to Meta Platforms, Inc—”Meta” for short.
BUSINESS
Deadline

Facebook Is Changing Its Name To ‘Meta’: “From Now On We’re Going To Be The Metaverse First, Not Facebook First”

Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg said Thursday that the company is changing its corporate name to Meta, a move that was hinted at in recent weeks and follows the company’s plans to invest billions of dollars in the next iteration of computing that the social media giant’s CEO has dubbed the Metaverse. The move also comes as the company is besieged by negative press as article after article impugns its integrity and business practices, often describing a single-minded pursuit of profit at the expense of the public good. Zuckerberg accused the media of “a coordinated effort to selectively use leaked documents to paint...
INTERNET
Axios

How Facebook plans to build its metaverse

Facebook unveiled a series of new moves in augmented and virtual reality on Thursday, as part of its longer-term effort to help build a "metaverse" that will bring physically distant people closer together. Between the lines: Facebook has said this is its next major push, but it comes as the...
INTERNET
ABC4

The internet reacts to Facebook changing its name to Meta

(ABC4) – The long-awaited new Facebook name has finally been revealed. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Thursday that Facebook will be changing its name to Meta. The name change comes during a convenient time as Facebook, or “Meta” has been dealing with multiple lawsuits and allegations that include employee-turned-whistleblowers that have been revealing how […]
INTERNET
uploadvr.com

John Carmack Wants The Next Connect To Be In VR Via Horizon

John Carmack wants the next iteration of Meta’s Connect event to happen in VR via the new Horizon apps. Carmack said as much in his keynote speech during this year’s event. During the session, he recalled past in-person events in which attendees would come and ask him questions in hallways, or even when he did the same inside VR last year.
TECHNOLOGY
slashdot.org

John Carmack Pushes Out Unlocked OS For Defunct Oculus Go Headset

Oculus may have officially discontinued its low-end Oculus Go headset last year, but the company has one more "official" update to help future-proof the hardware. On Thursday, Oculus released an unlocked build of the Oculus Go operating system, allowing for "full root access" on more than 2 million existing units. Oculus "Consulting CTO" (and former id Software co-founder) John Carmack announced his plans for this update last month, saying it was something he had "been pushing on for years." In part, the unlocking is an attempt to guarantee that Go hardware will continue to be fully functional well into the future, allowing for "a randomly discovered shrink wrapped headset twenty years from now [to] be able to update to the final software version, long after over-the-air update servers have been shut down," Carmack wrote.
TECHNOLOGY
Fortune

John Carmack, a key architect of Facebook’s metaverse, is pretty bearish on its prospects

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Mark Zuckerberg may have spent much of his appearance at Facebook's Connect conference yesterday talking up his vision of the "metaverse"—a fully immersive virtual world in which people will interact as avatars—but another speaker at the very same event was much less bullish: John Carmack, one of the key players in building the thing.
INTERNET
hypebeast.com

Facebook Plans to Spend $10 Billion USD on Developing Tech For Its Metaverse Expansion

Facebook on Monday disclosed plans to spend about $10 billion USD investing in its branch that is working to develop the metaverse. In its third-quarter earnings report, Facebook said that it would be separating the financial results of the Facebook Reality Labs (FRL) — its virtual and augmented reality research and development arm — starting in Q4. Under the new structure, Facebook will release the revenue and operating profit of its apps, including Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp, in one report and updates on FRL in a second report.
INTERNET
North Platte Post

Facebook Inc. rebrands as Meta to stress ‘metaverse’ plan

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said his company is rebranding itself as Meta, an effort to encompass its virtual-reality vision for the future. Experts point out that it also appears to be an attempt to change the subject from the Facebook Papers, a document trove that has revealed how Facebook ignored or downplayed internal warnings of the negative and often harmful consequences its algorithms wreaked across the world.
BUSINESS
Wenatchee World

Facebook to be called Meta in nod to its 'metaverse' vision

Facebook Inc. is now called Meta, the company said on Thursday, in a rebrand that focuses on its ambitions building the "metaverse," a shared virtual environment that it bets will be the next big computing platform. The rebrand comes as the world's largest social media company battles criticisms from lawmakers...
INTERNET
Daily Mail

Facebook changes its company name to Meta to distance itself from mounting scandals: Zuckerberg lays out new 'metaverse' vision at developers event

Facebook is rebranding its parent company and will now go by the name Meta as Mark Zuckerberg tries to distance the social media behemoth from mounting scandals after leaked whistleblower documents claimed its platforms harmed users and stoked anger. Zuckerberg made the announcement Thursday at the Facebook Connect augmented and...
INTERNET
ithinkdiff.com

Facebook company is now called ‘Meta’ to reflect its efforts in creating a metaverse

Accompanying the video announcement of rebranding, Meta (former Facebook) CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted a detailed explanation of the concept behind the new name Meta and his future plans for the company and social media. He wrote that the company has moved on from being about the Facebook app only and transitioned into a brand that delivers multiple services and in the future will offer a unique immersive internet experience.
INTERNET
Fast Company

Facebook renames itself ‘Meta’ in preparation for the metaverse

Facebook said Thursday at its Facebook Connect event that it’ll rebrand itself as “Meta” to emphasize its newfound obsession with the metaverse—a digital space for work and play that may be accessed using mixed-reality glasses and other devices. “I’ve been thinking a lot about our identity as an iconic social...
INTERNET
Design Taxi

Google’s Former CEO Warns Meta’s Metaverse May Not Benefit Society

Image ID 233344789 © via Scaliger | Dreamstime.com. Facebook has rebranded as Meta, shifting its focus to creating the next frontier of social media. While the idea of an artificial universe in which one can express themselves might sound wonderful, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt warns that the metaverse could be harmful to society as a whole.
INTERNET
SDSU Collegian

Issue: The Metaverse is Meta-stupid

Mark Zuckerberg has done it again. Last Thursday, the Facebook CEO announced that Facebook would be rebranding to Meta Platforms Inc., or Meta for short, and would no longer be considered a social media company, but “a metaverse company,” Zuckerberg said. The metaverse, coined by Neal Stephenson in his 1992...
INTERNET
FXStreet.com

How will Meta monetize the Metaverse?

The Metaverse is a concept (for now). A concept that has motivated Facebook to change its branding to Meta and begin developing the infrastructure of a meta-universe. The drastic pivot that Facebook is attempting to pull off, the Company hopes, will put it at the forefront of the internet’s “next frontier”, just as it was a decade and a half ago when Social Media platforms were maturing.
INTERNET

