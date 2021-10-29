CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High schools for girls in most Afghan provinces remain closed

Birmingham Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York [US], October 30 (ANI): The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) representative in Afghanistan Salam Al-Janabi has said that the agency is waiting to see whether the Taliban will allow girls access to education in the country as high schools for girls in most provinces in Afghanistan remain...

www.birminghamstar.com

Comments / 1

CBS News

Afghan women protest for girls to return to school

Nearly two dozen Afghan women risked punishment from the Taliban by rallying to support education for all. Since the Taliban takeover, schools in Afghanistan have been off-limits to most older girls. But their desire to learn survives. Imtiaz Tyab reports.
PROTESTS
Birmingham Star

Deprived of education for months, Afghan girls urge Taliban to reopen schools

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 29 (ANI): Young Afghan girls have called on the Taliban regime to reopen girls' schools across the country. Since the Taliban took control over the country, school-aged girls and young women from grades 7 to 12 are still deprived of education in many of the provinces, reported TOLOnews.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unicef#Us Military#Taliban#Provinces#Ani
Birmingham Star

IS-claimed terror attacks spell fear among Afghans

KABUL, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- The recent terrorist attacks reportedly conducted by the affiliates of Islamic States (IS) in Afghanistan have spread fear among Afghans who believed that peace had returned following a change of regime in the war-torn country. "I was very happy after Taliban's August takeover as I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Birmingham Star

Afghanistan's central bank raises withdrawal limit to weekly USD 400

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 3 (ANI): The central bank of Afghanistan on Wednesday raised the withdrawal limit for dollar account holders to USD 400 a week from the previous USD 200, local media reported. The monthly withdrawal limit for dollar-denominated accounts would be capped at USD 1,200, Sputnik news agency reported...
WORLD
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Jan. 8

Vaccinations were originally seen as a one-way ticket out of the pandemic, but many countries, including the U.S., have since found that containing COVID is trickier than anticipated. Amid a surging number of summer infections due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing pace of vaccinations, the virus has continued to spread over the last year. As health officials continue to urge unvaccinated people to get the COVID shot, new vaccine mandates have begun popping up here and abroad. In the U.S., many major cities are now requiring proof of vaccination for most indoor spaces, and overseas, similar requirements have been put into place. In fact, restrictions against unvaccinated people are already seeping into next year.
PHARMACEUTICALS
USNI News

China and Russia Are Waging Irregular Warfare Against the United States: It is Time for a U.S. Global Response, Led by Special Operations Command

America’s adversaries already are fighting a sophisticated, enduring, low-intensity war against the United States and its allies. China and Russia’s ongoing campaigns demand the United States restructure its agencies, strategies, policies, and resources to better employ irregular warfare (IW) and meet the challenge. The U.S. government’s current approach to strategic competition is problematic, but there are military, technological, interagency, and combined approaches that would enable the nation to stay ahead of its adversaries and keep competition from escalating to kinetic warfare. Fortunately, the Department of Defense has a large, capable organization, with forces deployed around the world, that can employ IW to prevail in great power competition (GPC): U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF).
MILITARY
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Education
creators.com

Part Two: Consequences of America Losing a War to China

In July Japan's Vice Defense Minister Yasuhide Nakayama told the Hudson Institute that China and Russia could launch a surprise "Pearl Harbor-style attack" in the Pacific. The Washington Examiner and Reuters quoted Nakayama as insisting the U.S. and Japan must demonstrate the will to deter both China and Russia because "they are doing their (military) exercises together." They conduct exercises from "Honolulu to Japan," which means America's "protection line is going ... backwards ..."
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Iranian gunboats point machine guns, swarm US warship

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available. Last week, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) deployed gunboats in the Sea of Oman and swarmed around the U.S. Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68). Footage of the encounter was...
MILITARY
cityxtramagazine.com

Over The Last Four Decades, HIV/AIDS Has Killed At Least 700,000 Americans, COVID-19 Has Killed More In Two Years

COVID-19 has killed approximately 750,000 Americans over the last two years, officially surpassing the number of lives lost to HIV/AIDS over the last four decades to become the country's deadliest pandemic. Recent data from the nonprofit Kaiser Family Foundation found more than 700,000 people have died from HIV-related illness since...
PUBLIC HEALTH
San Diego Union-Tribune

Ethiopia's PM defiant as rival Tigray forces make advances

Ethiopia's prime minister has called on citizens to redouble their efforts to combat the rival Tigray forces who claim to have seized key cities on a major highway leading to the capital A move on the capital of Addis Ababa is a new phase in the war that has killed thousands of people since fighting broke out a year ago between Ethiopian and allied forces and Tigray ones who had long dominated the national government
POLITICS
The Independent

US hopes Richardson's Myanmar mission can produce results

The Biden administration said Monday it welcomes a private mission to Myanmar by former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Bill Richardson as a possible way to help speed humanitarian access to the country.The State Department said Richardson was making the trip on his own but that it hoped he could help convince Myanmar’s leaders to allow in much needed aid for the coronavirus pandemic and other urgent needs."Governor Richardson has extensive experience working on humanitarian issues," the department said. “While this is not an effort sponsored by, or on behalf of, the United States government, we hope his...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Half of Syria has been displaced by war. Now record drought threatens millions more

There is a cruel irony to the village’s Arabic name, Um Gharqan, or “Mother of the drowned”, as it sits perched along the dusty ribcage of a dry river in northeast Syria.Nestled in the breadbasket region of the county, Um Gharqan was named this because of the punishing floods it has endured over the years thanks to the Khabour River, an important tributary to the Euphrates that runs like an artery through the area. The river has broken its banks twice since 1950, leaving a landscape littered with the remains of homes.But today Syria is in the grips of the worst...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

'Adapt or die:' Africa presses for more climate support

African leaders and campaigners are pressing the international community to do more to help poorer and vulnerable nations adapt to climate change, seizing on evidence showing the continent to be the most endangered by the effects of global warming. The head of the African Union, Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi said other parts of the world must contribute half of the $25 billion the continent needs to run an adaptation program over the next five years. The balance will come from the African Development Bank. Tshisekedi spoke Tuesday before an Africa-focused summit at the U.N. climate conference in the...
ENVIRONMENT
Birmingham Star

Indian COVID-19 vaccine receives WHO approval

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday approved an eighth vaccine against COVID-19, which follows a slight uptick in new cases globally. COVAXIN, made by Indian company Bharat Biotech, has received WHO emergency use listing (EUL), meaning it could soon be available to millions worldwide. The EUL process assesses the...
PUBLIC HEALTH

