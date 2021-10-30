CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Halloween Forecast!

KAAL-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA cold front the night prior will end up leaving Halloween a bit on the chilly side....

www.kaaltv.com

Hello Magazine

Will there be snow this November? Weather expert's prediction

November has rolled around quickly and there's been a noticeable drop in temperature. Following a balmy and wet October, the chill in the air and frosty mornings have come as a bit of a shock. But what can we expect from the rest of the month – will there be...
fox35orlando.com

Beautiful day before rain, next cold front arrives in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Well, somebody, somewhere once said, "All good things come to an end." When it comes to our local Central Florida weather, this holds especially true! While we look great today with warm temps and sun-filled skies, big changes are looming right around the corner. WEATHER ALERTS: Download...
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with light showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. A low chance of a stray shower. However, as the disturbance that brought us showers slides to the south, we’ll start to see some slow clearing from the north; locations north of […]
KAAL-TV

Wrapping Up The Week Breezy

Wind will be easing up for our Wednesday, after a couple of breezy days Monday & Tuesday. The breeze will pick right back up Thursday & especially Friday. This will help bring in the warmer air in time, and through the upcoming weekend! Who is ready for a few 60s?
KAAL-TV

A Few Flurries?

Don't be too shocked to see a few snowflakes as you are heading out the door & into work not only Wednesday, but again Thursday morning as well. The good news is, both of these chances are extremely slim, meaning if you are lucky enough, or not, to see the snowflakes, they won't add up! That means we won't be seeing any issues on the roads, this time at least...
KAAL-TV

November Chill Continues Again Today!

We've had stubborn clouds for the first part of the week during the day, and clearing skies at night. This has allowed our temperatures to stay put in the low/mid 40s, Monday, Tuesday, with this trend continuing again today, Wednesday! A few flurries will be possible early on, thanks to a few stubborn clouds early in the morning. A few more could be possible late Wednesday night/early Thursday morning, once again, thanks to the clouds sticking around. In all, it will be another great day to get a little more work done in the fields!
spacecityweather.com

Rainy for the next day as a cold front slogs into Houston

Change is on the way for Houston, with a front nearing the area. This front will be something of a slow mover, so it may rain on and off from later today through Thursday morning before skies finally begin to clear out. This weekend still looks clear, cool, and exceptional.
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Showers Likely Ahead Of Cold Front

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — After a very wet, messy and cloudy Tuesday, South Florida enjoyed a dry start to Wednesday. However, some showers will be possible across the Keys later and stray showers may move in across parts of Broward and Miami-Dade County. But the rain chance will be low as compared to Tuesday. It’s been a milder start with mid to upper 70s and with more sunshine expected today, highs will climb to the low 80s this afternoon. King Tides return Wednesday and there will be the potential for saltwater coastal flooding around high tide times.  The next high tide takes place around 7AM...
KAAL-TV

Last scrape for a while

Temperatures drift back below freezing again tonight. We'll briefly hit the upper 20s by Thursday morning. As such, the possiblity of frost is there. But you may not need to use a lot of elbow grease to get it off on Thursday morning. It should be a quick scrape and you're done. Past tonight, frost doesn't look like an issue until at least next week.
KAAL-TV

Climbing to the top

Temperatures are climbing day over day until the weekend. Temperatures reach close to the 50° mark on Thursday. We'll aim for low 50s on Friday and then touch the low 60s on Saturday!. There's a breeze on Friday that will extend into the overnight. Out of the south, this will...
Cleveland.com

Isolated morning snow showers: Northeast Ohio’s Thursday weather forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Get ready for another chilly day on Thursday. The National Weather Service’s forecast is again calling for highs in the low 40s with light winds and a chance for some areas to see isolated snow showers before noon. Skies will see some clearing afterwards with partly sunny conditions likely the rest of the day. Overnight lows could fall below freezing, so make sure to take precautions with any vulnerable outdoor plants. For Friday, expect highs to climb back into the upper 40s with more sunshine.
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Sunshine But Colder Temperatures Expected On Wednesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Well, that’s a wrap! The 2021 growing season has now officially come to an end. This year’s growing season lasted just over 6 months or a span of 186 days. Over the last seventy years at the Pittsburgh airport, it is in the top 20 longest lengths on record. We should expect the growing season to continue to get longer over the next decade due to climate change. We are already seeing signs of that with 4 out of the top 12 growing seasons occurring since 2010. Two of the top three also occurred since...
PITTSBURGH, PA

