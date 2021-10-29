CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Briefly warmer

KAAL-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures are taking a bit of a jump on Saturday. But we'll have to fight the clouds...

www.kaaltv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Will there be snow this November? Weather expert's prediction

November has rolled around quickly and there's been a noticeable drop in temperature. Following a balmy and wet October, the chill in the air and frosty mornings have come as a bit of a shock. But what can we expect from the rest of the month – will there be...
ENVIRONMENT
fox35orlando.com

Beautiful day before rain, next cold front arrives in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Well, somebody, somewhere once said, "All good things come to an end." When it comes to our local Central Florida weather, this holds especially true! While we look great today with warm temps and sun-filled skies, big changes are looming right around the corner. WEATHER ALERTS: Download...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Halloween
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with light showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. A low chance of a stray shower. However, as the disturbance that brought us showers slides to the south, we’ll start to see some slow clearing from the north; locations north of […]
ENVIRONMENT
3 News Now

Warmer End To The Week

We keep a lot of the clouds around overnight, keeping most spots above freezing. Omaha will cool into the upper 30s. After some clouds early in the day, we turn mostly sunny for Thursday afternoon, starting a nice stretch of warmer weather. Highs will be in the mid 50s. Stronger...
OMAHA, NE
KAAL-TV

November Chill Continues Again Today!

We've had stubborn clouds for the first part of the week during the day, and clearing skies at night. This has allowed our temperatures to stay put in the low/mid 40s, Monday, Tuesday, with this trend continuing again today, Wednesday! A few flurries will be possible early on, thanks to a few stubborn clouds early in the morning. A few more could be possible late Wednesday night/early Thursday morning, once again, thanks to the clouds sticking around. In all, it will be another great day to get a little more work done in the fields!
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

A Few Flurries?

Don't be too shocked to see a few snowflakes as you are heading out the door & into work not only Wednesday, but again Thursday morning as well. The good news is, both of these chances are extremely slim, meaning if you are lucky enough, or not, to see the snowflakes, they won't add up! That means we won't be seeing any issues on the roads, this time at least...
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Last scrape for a while

Temperatures drift back below freezing again tonight. We'll briefly hit the upper 20s by Thursday morning. As such, the possiblity of frost is there. But you may not need to use a lot of elbow grease to get it off on Thursday morning. It should be a quick scrape and you're done. Past tonight, frost doesn't look like an issue until at least next week.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy