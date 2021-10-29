Briefly warmer

We've had stubborn clouds for the first part of the week during the day, and clearing skies at night. This has allowed our temperatures to stay put in the low/mid 40s, Monday, Tuesday, with this trend continuing again today, Wednesday! A few flurries will be possible early on, thanks to a few stubborn clouds early in the morning. A few more could be possible late Wednesday night/early Thursday morning, once again, thanks to the clouds sticking around. In all, it will be another great day to get a little more work done in the fields!

ENVIRONMENT ・ 18 HOURS AGO