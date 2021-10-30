CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Cleared: Part of I-84 east in Plainville shut down due to crash

By Isabella Gentile
 10 days ago

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police say I-84 east in Plainville was shut down Friday at Exit 34 for a crash investigation.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation listed the highway as closed between Exits 32 and 33 because of a two-car crash.

State Police asked drivers to use alternate routes.

No further details are available at this time.

