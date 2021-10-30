CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Motorcyclist killed in Clairemont Mesa car crash

By City News Service
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iZOOi_0ch91PgB00

A collision on a Clairemont Mesa thoroughfare left a motorcyclist dead Friday afternoon.

The fatal crash in the 5900 block of Balboa Avenue happened shortly before 4 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

The victim, whose name was not immediately available, died at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Police shut down a stretch of road around the site of the crash to allow for investigation and cleanup. The closure was expected to last into the early evening, SDPD public affairs Officer Darius Jamsetjee said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Police#Sdpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy