Pro Football Focus has a new first round mock draft, and it lays out what looks like an ideal scenario for the Detroit Lions. As the last winless team left in the NFL this season, the Detroit Lions would have the No. 1 pick in the next draft if it started tomorrow. Of course the 2022 draft won’t take place until April, but the Lions are on track for a top-five pick anyway.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO