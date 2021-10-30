National Christmas Tree begins voyage from Pennsylvania to DC

This is a press release from the Shasta-Trinity National Forest:. Christmas tree permits for the Shasta-Trinity National Forest will be available for purchase beginning November 1, 2021. Forest offices remain closed because of the Covid-19 pandemic, however, there are several alternatives to purchasing permits, including in person through a local vendor, online through Recreation.gov, and by submitting a mail in request to your local forest District Office. An item to note is that the Shasta-Trinity NF will no longer issue permits valid on the Lassen National Forest. Individuals who are interested in permits for the Lassen NF should visit the following website for details: go.usa.gov/xGFG8, or contact their local District Office. Permits do not authorize cutting on private land, please be respectful of private property. As a result of wildfires there are many closures on the forest, the Christmas tree permit does not authorize entrance into closed areas. Please refer to the Alerts & Notices page on the Shasta-Trinity NF website for up-to-date information; https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/stnf/alerts-notices.

