AEW News: Shawn Dean On Latest Shot of Brandi, Thunder Rosa’s Latest Vlog

By Jeremy Thomas
 5 days ago

The latest episode of A Shot of Brandi is online, with Brandi...

Former WWE Star to Debut on Tonight's AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling president Tony Khan appeared on Wednesday's Wrestling Observer Live and confirmed that former WWE star Kalisto, now going by his old wrestling name of Samuray del Sol, will be making his debut of AEW tonight on AEW Dynamite in Kansas City. Sol, a former Cruiserweight, United States and NXT Tag Team Champion, was released by the company back in April 2021 after getting split up from The Lucha House Party during the 2020 WWE Draft.
WWE
AEW's Thunder Rosa reveals recent concussion

AEW's Thunder Rosa has revealed on her most recent vlog that she recently suffered a concussion. The AEW star stated that she was unable to work out for 10 days after the head injury. Rosa last wrestled for AEW on the October 19 edition of Dark, which was taped on...
WWE
Thunder Rosa
Brandi Rhodes
This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark, which will feature Tony Nese’s AEW in-ring debut and more. You can see the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following card:. * Fuego Del Sol vs. Tony...
WWE
Bronson Reed Was Confused By MSK Getting Booed At NXT Taping

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Bronson Reed spoke about MSK getting booed at a recent NXT taping and how he was confused by it. It’s rumored that the reason they were booed is due to comments Nash Carter made about Bayley superfan Izzy getting a chokeslam in 2018. It’s believed that her parents held a grudge and convinced a small but vocal group of fans to boo him. Here are highlights:
WWE
#Vlog#Combat#Aew News
Tony Schiavone Autobiographical Graphic Novel Arrives This month

Source Print Press has announced that Tony Schiavone’s autobiographical graphic novel will be available for purchase on November 24. The book is called Butts in Seats: The Tony Schiavone Story. Here’s a press release:. Legendary Wrestling Commentator Tony Schiavone Announces New Graphic Novel Highlighting His Illustrious Five-Decade Career. — “Butts...
COMBAT SPORTS
Sasha Banks Shows Support For Samuray del Sol Ahead of AEW Dynamite Debut

Sasha Banks gave a shout out to Samuray del Sol, the former Kalisto, ahead of his debut on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. As noted earlier today, del Sol and Aerostar will be facing FTR for the AAA Tag Team Championships on tonight’s episode. Banks, who is a longtime friend of del...
WWE
AEW Rankings: Bryan Danielson Enters Men’s Rankings

The latest AEW Rankings saw some movement in the men’s rankings, with Bryan Danielson and Scorpio Sky making the top five. You can see the full rankings below as released on Wednesday. The men’s division saw Hangman Page and Orange Cassidy stay in the top two positions, while Miro moved...
WWE
Cook’s ROH TV Review 10.31.21: Halloween Special

Hey kids! I went down to Atlanta to work some World Series games, and while I was gone this company decided they were going to pause things. We don’t know what this means going forward, but until we figure out what it means I’ll be here watching these shows and reviewing them.Not gonna lie, it kinda feels like I’m doing the AWA Team Challenge Series gimmick, but I am here for the people to tell them what Sinclair stations couldn’t air and placed on YouTube. This particular show did not air on TV due to issues and is available on YouTube, so here we go!
WWE
Jim Cornette Takes Shot at Adam Cole For ‘Blemishing’ His Talent In AEW

It will not surprise you to know that Jim Cornette is still not an AEW fan, and took a shot at the company after Adam Cole said he’s not even in his prime yet. Cole posted to Twitter on Monday night to say that despite having a “great 13 year career,” he’s “not even in my prime yet.” That led Cornette to retweet the post and respond.
WWE
Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review 11.3.21

Location: Cable Dahmer Arena, Independence, Missouri. We are less than three weeks away from Full Gear and things have been shaken up a bit. Jon Moxley, who was in the semifinals of the #1 contenders tournament, has decided to go to rehab for alcohol issues, which leaves a big hole in the brackets. We should get a replacement tonight though and that could be interesting. Let’s get to it.
WWE

