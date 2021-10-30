CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Stop the Infighting!

By Robert H. Sulnick
Santa Barbara Independent
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOf course the Democrats should agree on Biden’s proposed $1.75 trillion spending plan and pass the bi-partisan infrastructure bill, which is on hold in the House. Anything else is petulant, and political suicide. The “drama” of the Democrats in-fighting with Senators Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema shrinking Biden’s Build...

The Independent

House Democrats dig their heels in after Manchin outburst as Biden agenda remains in jeopardy

House Democrats are digging in their heels on requiring support from all 50 Democratic senators for President Joe Biden’s signature Build Back Better Act before they’ll vote for the bipartisan infrastructure bill that has already passed the Senate.Speaking at his weekly post-caucus meeting press conference, House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries said he hopes that the House will “be in a position” to vote on both measures “at some point this week,” but stressed that a commitment from all Democratic senators — including West Virginia’s Joe Manchin — would be needed before anything reaches the House floor.“I believe that...
Kamala Harris
Joe Manchin
Bernie Sanders
Axios

Sinema has new hurdle

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) is privately questioning a proposed fee on methane emissions targeting oil and gas companies, people familiar with the matter tell Axios. Why it matters: Sinema’s potential opposition will aggravate environmental groups, as well as lawmakers like Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.). Both have been fighting to include a fee in President Biden’s $1.75 trillion climate and social spending package.
HuffingtonPost

Sen. Joe Manchin Was A Headliner At A Secretive Coal CEOs' Confab

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), a key foil of Democratic plans to fight climate change, was a top speaker at a recent secretive confab of coal company executives. Manchin’s role was revealed when the event program and a video touting the “Coal and Investment Leadership Forum” in September was unearthed by an investigative journalist for Documented. The three-day, invitation-only event was held in Virginia at the luxe Olde Farm golf resort, owned by Jim McGlothlin, a founding partner of the United Coal Co., Documented reported Monday.
AFP

Manchin dashes hopes of quick action on Biden's agenda

A US senator with a critical role in shaping Joe Biden's legislative agenda dashed hopes Monday of the spending package at its core being signed quickly into law -- saying he needed time to mull the economic impacts. A visibly frustrated Joe Manchin blasted Democratic House colleagues for holding a cross-party infrastructure bill "hostage" in a bid to win his support for the larger $1.75 trillion social welfare plan. Known as Build Back Better, the potentially transformational overhaul of health care, education, climate policy and taxation has no Republican support, meaning it has to pass along party lines by a process known as "reconciliation" and cannot lose Manchin or any other Democrat in the 50-50 Senate. "The political games have to stop... Holding this (infrastructure) bill hostage is not going to work in getting my support for the reconciliation bill," the Manchin, 74, told reporters in Congress.
The Independent

Manchin wavers on Biden's plan, Democrats vow to push ahead

Pivotal Sen. Joe Manchin wavered on his support for President Joe Biden s sweeping $1.75 trillion domestic policy proposal, but Democratic leaders vowed to push ahead, with initial voting possible on the bill and a related $1 trillion infrastructure package in the House this week.The West Virginia Democrat's announcement Monday came as Democrats wanted assurances from Manchin that he will support Biden's big package. He's one of two key holdout senators whose votes are needed to secure the deal and push it toward passage. Instead, the conservative Manchin rebuffed progressive Democrats, urging them to quit holding “hostage” the smaller...
FOXBusiness

Billionaires tax proposal could be dead on arrival amid Dem infighting

House Ways and Means Committee Chair Richard Neal indicated Wednesday that a tax proposal targeting billionaires’ unrealized investment gains will be dropped from consideration in President Biden’s spending bill, an assertion that was immediately rejected by the Senate Democrat who introduced the concept. Introduced earlier Wednesday by Senate Finance Committee...
