Los Angeles, CA

Orlando Bloom Holds Adorable Daughter Daisy, 1, As He & Katy Perry Touch Down In LA

By Jessica Wang
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 5 days ago
Daisy Dove is back in Los Angeles! Orlando Bloom was spotted holding his daughter after celebrating fiancée Katy Perry’s birthday in Mexico.

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry are back in Los Angeles with daughter Daisy. The actor, 44, was spotted carrying his 1-year-old daughter in a parking structure on October 26 following his getaway with fiancée Katy to celebrate her 37th birthday. He looked comfortable in a casual white t-shirt and khaki pants, his hair slightly disheveled from his travels.

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry return to Los Angeles with daughter Daisy on October 26, 2021 (CPR/D.SANCHEZ / BACKGRID)

The couple recently visited Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for Katy’s birthday, which was on October 25. During the trip, Orlando paid homage to his fiancée on Instagram for her big day, sharing a photo of him staring at his partner staring at a plate of desserts. “We do life we do love and it’s fun,” he wrote. “I’ll celebrate you today and everyday. I love you.”

Orlando and Katy have been dating since 2016. After a brief breakup and eventual reconciliation, the two got engaged on Valentine’s Day 2019. They welcomed their first child together, daughter Daisy (full name Daisy Dove Bloom), on August 2020. In an interview with Variety in September for the magazine’s 2021 Power of Women issue, Katy called motherhood the “biggest life changer.”

“As a new mom, those first six weeks are like, ‘What?’ It’s just the biggest life change ever,” the “Firework” singer said. “You’re responsible for someone’s well-being that can’t even hold their head up. It’s a real shift, and you become not No. 1 on the call sheet. And it’s the best.” The star added that she has a better concept of “unconditional love” now that she’s a mother.

“I never really truly knew about unconditional love,” Katy said. “Obviously my mother has that for me, but I didn’t really experience it in the first-person until I had my child. And that was just a whole ‘nother level. I think I see through the eyes of a child — like my life and my art always feels playful — so it’s amazing to be able to relate to kids even in your deep 30s.”

Dad Orlando would likely agree with this assessment. The actor recently shared a video of himself decorating his daughter’s nursery on Instagram. In a photo and accompanying clip, Orlando applies white daisy decals to the walls of the yellow room and assembles some furniture. “Stars, they’re just like us!” the actor quipped in the video.

