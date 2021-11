The mountain lion that caused a lockdown of two Rohnert Park schools earlier this week will be euthanized. The lion, who is known by the name Wobbly, will be euthanized today after the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said that she will not be able to live in the wild. Officials say that the 5-year-old mountain lion has a neurological condition that causes her to walk off-balance and move slowly. They also say that Wobbly has lost 15 pounds since March and showed signs of lethargy and dehydration since capture. She had forced Evergreen Elementary School and Lawrence Jones Middle School into lockdown Monday morning after being seen in the area. Wobbly was tranquilized and removed to a wildlife rescue.

ROHNERT PARK, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO