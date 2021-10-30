Lincoln Project Sends Fake White Supremacists to Virginia GOP Event

The unexpectedly tight race for governor in New Jersey is still too close to call—but, with the latest round of results Wednesday morning, Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy has taken a narrow lead for the first time. The running county vote tallies on NBC News show that, with around 85 percent of the expected ballots counted, Murphy stands at 1,176,254 votes, ahead of Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli’s 1,174,587. Democrats have started to sound more confident following Thursday night’s shock early lead for Ciattarelli—Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) told CNN’s New Day Wednesday morning: “In the end, first of all, Gov. Murphy will win re-election and my takeaway overall in this election is that people want action, they want results... Frankly it starts right now.” New Jersey doesn’t have an automatic recount law but candidates can request one within 17 days of Election Day, and the closeness of the vote makes that a likely outcome.
Comments / 4