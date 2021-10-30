CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln Project Sends Fake White Supremacists to Virginia GOP Event

By Blake Montgomery
 5 days ago
Five people dressed in the uniform of Charlottesville white supremacists—white button-downs, khakis, and tiki torches—stood by the campaign bus of a candidate for Virginia governor Friday for a photo-op. A reporter on the...

