Lincoln Project Sends Fake White Supremacists to Virginia GOP Event

During Tuesday’s odd-year election in certain states, voters managed to elect at least eight Republicans who participated in the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the Capitol insurrection, according to a tally by HuffPost. Three of those were elected to state legislator slots in Virginia while five nabbed local seats in states such as New Jersey, Connecticut, and Idaho. Most of those who were elected claimed to not have entered the Capitol—though Susan Soloway, of New Jersey, did take a now-deleted selfie in front of the Capitol and turned over footage to the FBI—and all have remained steadfast Trump loyalists. Not all Jan. 6 attendees made it across the victory line; at least five of those who attended the rally lost their races, including Edward Durfee Jr., a member of the Oath Keepers who ran for a seat in the New Jersey General Assembly.

ADVOCACY ・ 7 HOURS AGO