From Hailey Bieber fans to Kylie Jenner TikTok sleuths, people are obsessed with predicting the pregnancies of celebrities - some even presenting their collated evidence in social media threads and others starting up rumours about the conception. On one hand, anticipating the pregnancies of famous people is a mostly harmless, expected part of celebrity stan culture. But pregnancy speculations have a dark side to them, especially when they crop up following weight gain or marriages. And when the woman at the centre of rumour turns out not to be pregnant (or just hasn’t revealed it), this says a lot about how we view women in bigger bodies, women who are married, and women who are not mothers.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 19 HOURS AGO