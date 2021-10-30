I-84 East closed from Pendleton to La Grande following semi-truck accident

PENDLETON, Ore. — An accident involving a semi-truck has closed the eastbound lane of Interstate 84 for a significant stretch near Pendleton to the La Grande area on Friday evening.

According to an emergency alert from the Oregon Department of Transportation’s Eastern division, I-84 east is shut down from Exit 216 to Exit 265 because of the accident. Authorities also confirmed that the westbound lane is closed near the crash site around milepost 259, which is approximately two miles west of La Grande.

Westbound traffic is currently moving but authorities ask that anyone traveling through the area express caution. A tow truck is en route to help remove the semi-truck from the roadway to allow traffic to flow through the area.

No specific details about the accident or its victims have been revealed at this time.

Authorities expect the closure to last between two and four hours, meaning it will assuredly impact evening commutes in Eastern Oregon.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued once further details are announced.

