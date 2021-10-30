CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worthington, OH

Worthington police searching for 4 suspects in armed bank robbery

10TV
10TV
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WORTHINGTON, Ohio — The Worthington Division of Police is searching for four suspects who robbed a bank two weeks ago. Police said at 3:05 p.m., four masked suspects robbed the...

www.10tv.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
10TV

Active search underway after inmate escapes Franklin County jail

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities are searching for an inmate who reportedly walked away from the Franklin County Corrections Center on Wednesday. Jacob Benajmin Loper, 20, was checked into the jail on Jackson Pike on Monday for several felony drug charges out of West Virginia. Loper is facing three counts of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and one count of conspiracy to use and carry a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
10TV

Man shot, killed in northeast Columbus late Tuesday night

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One man is dead after a shooting in northeast Columbus late Tuesday night. The shooting happened on the 1600 block of Patton Avenue just before 11:40 p.m., according to Columbus police. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No information has been provided on...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Worthington, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Worthington, OH
10TV

1 critical, 1 stable after west Columbus car crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were injured and one person is critical after a single-vehicle car crash that happened in west Columbus early Wednesday morning. The crash took place on North Hague Avenue north of Interstate 70 just after 4:45 a.m. A woman was ejected from the vehicle and found...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Deputies arrest suspect accused of killing 2 men, including Zanesville High School graduate

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect accused of murdering two men, including a recent Zanesville High School graduate. Jacob Wilson, 38, is charged with two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of tampering with evidence and two counts of abuse of a corpse in the deaths of 24-year-old Daniel Franzoi and 20-year-old Malakai Curry.
MONROE COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Robbery#Pnc Bank#The Pnc Bank
10TV

Woman ejected from vehicle in northeast Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman was ejected from a vehicle after a crash in northeast Columbus early Wednesday morning, according to police. The crash happened at the corner of Leonard Avenue and East 5th Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. The woman was driving the vehicle when she drove off the...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

OSHP seizes $174,000 worth of marijuana in Athens County

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Michigan man is facing a felony drug charge after troopers found 116 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop in Athens County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers stopped a Chevrolet Tahoe with Florida registration for a speed violation on U.S. 33 on Oct. 29 at 9:39 p.m.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
10TV

19-year-old critical following shooting in east Columbus

Police say a 19-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot Saturday night in east Columbus. Officers went to the 3000 block of East Broad Street just after 8 p.m. on a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found the man shot. He was taken to a hospital...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Ohio man pleads guilty to attempting to join ISIS-K

DAYTON, Ohio — An Ohio man has pleaded guilty to a terrorism offense related to an attempt to fly overseas to train with an Islamic State-affiliated group. The government accused Naser Almadaoji, an Iraqi-born U.S. citizen, of arranging with an Islamic State supporter in 2018 to move through Kazakhstan to Afghanistan, where he intended to train with a group called ISIS Wilayat Khorasan. The supporter was actually an FBI informant, and federal agents arrested Almadaoji on Oct. 24, 2018, at the Columbus airport before he departed.
OHIO STATE
10TV

Man reflects on the car crash that killed his sister

HILLIARD, Ohio — Jamie Marple was killed in a crash last Tuesday at the intersection of Walker Road and Alton Darby Creek road near Hilliard. Hilliard police charged a man Friday that they said was driving, Patrick Larosa, with aggravated vehicular homicide. Court documents say Larosa had four prior OVI...
HILLIARD, OH
10TV

18-year-old killed, 4 others injured in Knox County crash

KNOX COUNTY, Ohio — An 18-year-old is dead and four teenagers are injured after a single-vehicle car crash in Knox County Sunday afternoon. The accident took place on Monroe Mills Road near Zion Road in Harrison Township at 2:40 p.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. A 19-year-old was...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
10TV

Man dies after shooting in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 21-year-old man has died following a shooting in the southeast Columbus area Sunday evening. According to Columbus police, the shooting happened in the 3000 block of Rabbit Hill Lane just after 6:30 p.m. Officers found the victim lying on the road suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

10TV

Columbus, OH
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus local news

 https://www.10tv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy