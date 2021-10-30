WWE Reportedly Not Interested In Working With Alberto El Patron

Edge posted the following on his Instagram account following the 2021 WWE Crown Jewel PPV:. “I’m in the midst of my 22hr travel back home after #crownjewel and Hell in a Cell. More on that in a future post. But I wanted to take a moment to acknowledge something that may have gone unnoticed to some. Last night @wweladyrefjess refereed our match. Many firsts in doing that. The first woman to referee in Saudi Arabia. MASSIVE. Actually trying to move the needle in a positive direction. The first woman to referee Hell in a Cell. MASSIVE. She was in there for every part of this insane trilogy that I’m so proud of. Summerslam. Madison Square Garden. Crown Jewel. She’s knocking down barriers and I couldn’t be more proud of her. And she got these gigs not because she’s a woman. It’s because she kicks so much ass at her job. Many more milestones to come. When my daughters watch these matches someday I can’t wait to explain how important you were to all of this. Kudos Jess. Keep making us smile.”

WWE ・ 9 DAYS AGO