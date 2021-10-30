WWE Reportedly Not Interested In Working With Alberto El Patron

Andrade El Idolo took to Twitter on Friday night with a harsh message for his former employer. Last night’s AEW Rampage on TNT saw Andrade lose the rematch to PAC. The match received strong praise on social media. After the bout, Malakai Black appeared in the ring to spit mist in PAC’s face. Black went for a chair, but Arn Anderson came down to distract Black and Andrade, while Cody Rhodes came through the crowd to take PAC and Andrade out. Cody grabbed the chair and went for Black, but Black retreated as fans cheered Cody on, to set up their match on Saturday Night Dynamite this weekend. Rampage went off the air with Cody in the ring while Black and Andrade stood together at ringside.
