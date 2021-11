Chris Jericho and Juventud Guerrera reflect on Vince McMahon one saying that he could see The Mexicools becoming world champions. In 2006, Rey Mysterio would become the WWE World Heavyweight Champion after several years of being the premier WWE Cruiserweight Superstar. Several months before that moment in April of 2006, Juventud Guerrera, Psychosis, and Super Crazy debuted in WWE as The Mexicools. A group playing off of Antiquated stereotypes from an era gone by, these former WCW cruiserweights had finally found their way into WWE and at one point, Vince McMahon suggested backstage that they could all become World Champion.

WWE ・ 11 DAYS AGO