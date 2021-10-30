Broncos' Von Miller: Considered questionable

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP/CBSLA) — A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that the Denver Broncos are trading star linebacker Von Miller, the franchise’s career sacks leader and Super Bowl 50 MVP, to the Los Angeles Rams for two 2022 draft picks. Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller looks on during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 10, 2021 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. (Getty Images) Speaking on condition of anonymity because the teams hadn’t announced the trade, the person confirmed the deal first reported by ESPN. Miller’s agent, Joby Branion, also confirmed the trade on Twitter. The Rams...

