CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Broncos' Von Miller: Considered questionable

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Miller (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against Washington, Zac Stevens...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

John Harbaugh not sorry; Urban Meyer can’t apologize enough

DENVER (AP) — Victory formation is for losers. The Baltimore Ravens wanted the rushing record. So, John Harbaugh isn’t one bit sorry for not having Lamar Jackson take a knee to close out their rout at Denver. Harbaugh explained enthusiastically and unapologetically after Baltimore’s 23-7 victory Sunday that it was...
NFL
Westword

Broncos Country Tweets Angrier Than Ever Even After Win Over Washington

How mad are the citizens of Broncos Country about the sorry state of their favorite NFL team? So mad that even after Denver broke a four-game losing streak by defeating the Washington Football Team 17-10 on Halloween, scads of them responded by anger-tweeting about the squad's deficiencies rather than celebrating the victory.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Von Miller Trade News

The NFL’s trade deadline is set for Tuesday afternoon and the Rams and Broncos have reportedly agreed to a blockbuster move. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Rams have agreed to a blockbuster trade involving All-Pro pass rusher Von Miller. Miller, a...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Associated Press

Von Miller leaves snowy Denver behind for Rams, sunshine

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The trade began to hit Von Miller as he toddled past the photo gallery of great moments that decorate the Denver Broncos headquarters. The featured shot is the one of him knocking the ball and, in effect, the Lombardi Trophy, from Cam Newton’s grasp five years and nine months ago.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Cooper
Person
Von Miller
WGAU

Broncos linebacker Von Miller injures leg against Browns

CLEVELAND — (AP) — Broncos star linebacker Von Miller suffered a lower leg injury in the first half Thursday night against the Browns and was kept out for the remainder of the game. One of the NFL's top defensive players, Miller banged his leg into teammate Dre'Mont Jones as he...
NFL
Yardbarker

Von Miller Gives Browns Bulletin-Board Material to Rally Slumping Broncos

The Denver Broncos received a rousing war cry from their future Hall-of-Fame player on Tuesday. Von Miller did his best to give the depleted Cleveland Browns some gift-wrapped bulletin-board material while trying to spark his team. "I will play well," Miller said. "I don’t know who the tackle is that...
NFL
247Sports

Von Miller comments on injury status after Denver Broncos loss

Denver Broncos defensive end Von Miller left in the second quarter of last night’s game against the Cleveland Browns with an ankle injury. The Broncos dropped to 3-4 on the season after losing by a score of 17-14. Miller is expected to be fine despite being unable to return to the game.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#American Football
USA Today

Broncos OLB Von Miller gets overall good injury news

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller got overall good news after leaving Thursday’s game against the Cleveland Browns with an ankle injury. Miller’s X-Ray was “clean,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Thursday evening. Denver ruled the edge defender out as a precaution, and Fowler tweeted Thursday that it appears Miller has “no structural damage.”
NFL
CBS LA

Report: Rams Acquire All-Pro LB Von Miller In Trade With Broncos

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP/CBSLA) — A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that the Denver Broncos are trading star linebacker Von Miller, the franchise’s career sacks leader and Super Bowl 50 MVP, to the Los Angeles Rams for two 2022 draft picks. Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller looks on during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 10, 2021 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. (Getty Images) Speaking on condition of anonymity because the teams hadn’t announced the trade, the person confirmed the deal first reported by ESPN. Miller’s agent, Joby Branion, also confirmed the trade on Twitter. The Rams...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Breaking: Broncos Agree To Blockbuster Von Miller Trade

Von Miller’s time in Denver has come to an end. The longtime Broncos star is reportedly being traded to the Rams, as Denver and Los Angeles have reportedly agreed to a blockbuster trade ahead of Tuesday’s deadline. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Broncos and the Rams agreed...
NFL
chatsports.com

PHOTOS: Von Miller through the years with the Denver Broncos

All-Pro Broncos linebacker Von Miller was traded to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, one day ahead of the trade deadline for second- and third-round picks in the 2022 NFL draft, according to multiple sources. Miller, 32, was selected by the Denver Broncos with the No. 2 overall pick in...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy