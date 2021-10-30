CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

UPDATE: 10-year-old missing from Indianapolis has been found safe

By FOX59 Web
FOX59
FOX59
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ifpA7_0ch8zCQ000

UPDATE: IMPD detectives with the Missing Persons division have safely located 10-year-old Jody Price. IMPD appreciates the continued support of our community in helping locate Jody Price.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 10-year-old girl.

Jody Price is described as being 5 foot 4, 160 pounds with black and red braids and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt with black baseball shorts and multicolored socks.

Police said Price was last seen on Friday, Oct. 29, in the 1700 block of Wyoming Street at Rhodius Park on Indy’s near southwest side.

Police ask anyone who locates Price to call 911 immediately.

If you have information on her whereabouts, call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at (317) 327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 or (TIPS).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX59

UPDATE: IMPD in search of 23-year-old missing female, found

INDIANAPOLIS — Update: Madison has been found and is safe. IMPD Missing Persons Detectives ask the community to help in the search of missing 23-year-old Madison Riley. Riley is described as 5’2″, 95 pounds, brown hair, and blue eyes. Last seen in the area of 700 Mass Ave wearing a burgundy zip-up sweatshirt, black pants, […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
State
Wyoming State
Local
Indiana Sports
FOX59

1 dead in shooting on city’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are investigating the discovery of a person found shot to death in the 5200 block of Butler Terrace early Monday. Officers were called to the area on a report of a person shot. They located the adult male victim — possibly in his 30s — in a wooded area, with […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD seeks community’s help to find missing 64-year-old male

INDIANAPOLIS– IMPD is seeking help to find missing 64-year-old male Mack Jake. Jake was last seen in the area of 3100 E. Washington St wearing a white fedora, long gray trench coat, white and brown striped shirt, light brown pants, and brown shoes. Jake is described as 5′ 11″, 170 pounds with black hair and […]
MARION COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Baseball#Police#Weather#Impd#Indy#Fox 59
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX59

UPDATE: Silver Alert cancelled for missing Webster woman

UPDATE: Henry County authorities confirm that Patricia Jones has been found safe. HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — A Silver Alert was declared for 48-year-old Patricia Jones, a white female from Henry County. She is described to be 5 feet 3 inches tall, 130 pounds, blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark […]
HENRY COUNTY, IN
FOX59

IMPD Homicide Detectives make arrest in July homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Homicide Detectives have identified and arrested 41-year-old Alsham Laster for his alleged involvement in the murder of 43-year-old Latisha Burnett back in July. On Friday Homicide Detectives arrested Laster on a warrant for murder for his alleged involvement in the death of Burnett.  IMPD Southwest District officers, the SWAT team, and the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Cemetery, school playground vandalized in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind.- Vandals hit a Putnam County cemetery over the weekend, knocking down 18 headstones in the New Maysville Cemetery. Some of the headstones were hundreds of years old. “It’s sad. It’s very sad,” said Corporal Scott Ducker, with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department. A Putnam County Sheriff’s deputy discovered the damage while he […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Richmond police chase street sweeper early Sunday morning

RICHMOND, Ind. — The Richmond Police Department had an unusual pursuit early Sunday morning. The Richmond Police Department said third-shift officers responded to the 900 block of Butler Street just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday on a report of a person driving a piece of heavy machinery recklessly. Police say they got reports that the driver […]
RICHMOND, IN
FOX59

Foul play suspected in deaths of Mount Vernon couple in their 70s

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (AP) — The deaths of a couple in their 70s at their southwestern Indiana home are being investigated by police detectives as homicides. The Posey County coroner on Sunday identified the victims as 74-year-old John Hall and 74-year-old Elizabeth Hall. A relative was checking on their welfare and found the bodies Saturday […]
MOUNT VERNON, IN
FOX59

Deadly shooting at Five Guys in downtown Indy

UPDATE: IMPD has said the victim has passed away, despite all life-saving efforts. A homicide investigation is underway, but it is unclear if it is criminal homicide. The shooting happened inside the Five Guys restaurant downtown near Washington St. and Pennsylvania Ave. The victim was later identified as 49-year-old Kristopher Kujawa. ORIGINAL ARTICLE: INDIANAPOLIS — […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
964K+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy