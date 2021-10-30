Indiana School for the Deaf’s Zach Bippus wins Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game

INDIANAPOLIS – Congratulations to Indiana School for the Deaf’s Zach Bippus for winning the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game from FOX59’s Football Friday Night on October 22, 2021.

On a ball thrown over the middle, Bippus reached out with one hand to bring it in then outran the Covenant Christian defense all the way to the end zone for the touchdown.

Bippus’s Orioles may have lost the game, but this play will be one of the best from any school at any time during the 2021 IHSAA season.

