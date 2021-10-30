CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indiana School for the Deaf’s Zach Bippus wins Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game

By Dave Griffiths
FOX59
FOX59
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23QOZK_0ch8zBXH00

INDIANAPOLIS – Congratulations to Indiana School for the Deaf’s Zach Bippus for winning the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game from FOX59’s Football Friday Night on October 22, 2021.

On a ball thrown over the middle, Bippus reached out with one hand to bring it in then outran the Covenant Christian defense all the way to the end zone for the touchdown.

Bippus’s Orioles may have lost the game, but this play will be one of the best from any school at any time during the 2021 IHSAA season.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX59

Jets at Colts: What to watch for Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS – Areas of interest in the Indianapolis Colts’ Thursday night meeting with the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium: Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. Broadcast: FOX59 History lesson Jim Irsay finally gets his wish – a home game on the primetime stage. It’s doubtful his angst with the NFL will be eased, but it’s a […]
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Education
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Indiana Education
Indianapolis, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
FOX59

Colts’ Jonathan Taylor: Efficiency key to running game, not number of carries

INDIANAPOLIS – What’s enough for Jonathan Taylor? Twenty carries per game? Twenty-five? Ask every feature running back – college, NFL, it doesn’t matter – and he’ll likely tell you, “More is better.’’ Think of Dallas’ Ezekiel Elliott breaking off another run, turning to the stands and motioning a Keep feeding me! with his hands. Taylor is averaging […]
NFL
FOX59

Frank Reich handing off play-calling for Colts? Nope

INDIANAPOLIS – First things first: Frank Reich isn’t giving up his play-calling responsibilities. Critics be damned. That issue was broached in the aftermath of the Indianapolis Colts’ crushing overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans Sunday. Contributing to a setback that severely crippled the team’s playoff aspirations was a called tight-end screen late in the fourth […]
NFL
FOX59

FOX59

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
874K+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy