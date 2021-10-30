CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MidJersey.News

After Successful Gun Buyback In Asbury Park, Second Gun Buyback Event To Be Held In Freehold Township

MidJersey.News
MidJersey.News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FREEHOLD NJ (MONMOUTH)–Following a successful gun buyback held in Asbury Park last weekend, a second such event will be held next month, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Friday. The second gun buyback in as many months is scheduled to take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m....

midjersey.news

Comments / 0

Related
MidJersey.News

Pennsylvania Man Charged With Plainsboro Murder

PLAINSBORO, NJ (MIDDLESEX)–Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Fred Tavener of the Plainsboro Police Department announce a Pennsylvania man has been arrested and charged in connection with the murder of a Township man. On October 26, 2021, at approximately 3:38 A.M., authorities responded to a residence on Briardale Court...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MidJersey.News

City of Trenton Orders Auction of 90+ Properties

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–October 29, 2021 Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co is pleased to announce the auction of 90+ properties throughout the City of Trenton, New Jersey. The city-owned properties, including residences, mixed-use properties, commercial lots, and several large redevelopment sites, will be sold in online auctions on Tuesday, December 7th and Wednesday, December 8th. Bidders may bid on their computer or through the Max Spann phone app.
MidJersey.News

Browns Mills

PEMBERTON, NJ (BURLINGTON)–Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Pemberton Township Police Chief David King announced that an 18-year-old man has been charged with fatally shooting a 17-year-old male and wounding a 17-year-old female last week in the 100 block of Snow Avenue in Browns Mills. Kai Johnson, of Kinsley Road...
BROWNS MILLS, NJ
MidJersey.News

Robbinsville

ROBBINSVILLE, NJ (MERCER)–At 6:16 a.m. the Robbinsville Township Fire Department, Robbinsville EMS and Capital Health Paramedics were dispatched to the New Jersey Turnpike in the area of mile marker 64 outer lanes for a tractor-trailer off the roadway with an injury to the driver. Robbinsville firefighters arrived and found the vehicle crashed though a guard rail and was well off the roadway. The driver was transferred to EMS and transported to RWJ at Hamilton Hospital with unspecified injuries or medical condition. Georges Garage was on scene this morning removing the tractor-trailer that was a good ways off the highway. New Jersey State Police is investigating the crash. No further details are available at this time.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#City Park#New Jersey#Park Police#Gun Violence#The Prosecutor S Office#Freehold#The National Guard Armory
MidJersey.News

South Brunswick

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ (MIDDLESEX)–South Brunswick Police, Fire Departments and EMS responded to Broadway Road for an overturned dump truck at the curve around 9:00 a.m. Initially there was reported entrapment but the driver was able to self extricate. There were no injuries reported in the crash. The roadway was closed until the dump truck could up righted and towed away. South Brunswick Police are investigating.
SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
MidJersey.News

Tinton Falls

Accident claims lives of 40-year-old male (driver) resident of Baltimore, Maryland and 35-year-old passenger. TINTON FALLS, NJ (MONMOUTH)—According to the Public Information Officer at the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office a fatal crash occurred yesterday. Shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Saturday October 9, 2021, members of the Tinton Falls Police Department responded to a report of a two-vehicle motor vehicle accident on Asbury Avenue in the area of the Garden State Parkway overpass. Upon arrival, officers encountered the two vehicles involved in the collision. A GMC pickup truck driven by a 33-year-old male resident of Toms River, and a Toyota Corolla driven by a 40-year-old male resident of Baltimore, Maryland.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
MidJersey.News

Shooting Homicide On Hoffman Avenue Under Investigation

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department are investigating a Thursday morning homicide in Trenton, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri reported. Shortly before 6 a.m. on October 7, 2021, Trenton police received two Shot Spotter activations in the first block of Hoffman Avenue,...
TRENTON, NJ
MidJersey.News

Federal Jury Found Three Men Guilty Of Various Narcotics And Firearms Offences For Their Roles In Trenton-based Drug Trafficking Conspiracy

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–A federal jury today found three men guilty of various narcotics and firearms offenses for their roles in a Trenton-based drug trafficking conspiracy, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced. Jerome Roberts, 51, of Delran, New Jersey, was convicted of one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess...
TRENTON, NJ
MidJersey.News

One Mercer County Ticket Wins $1,000,000

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–There was one second-tier prizewinning ticket sold for the Tuesday, October 5, drawing that matched five of the five white balls drawn winning the $1,000,000 prize. The ticket was purchased at Adriano’s Liquor, 634 N. Clinton Ave., Trenton in Mercer County. In addition to the second prize won,...
MidJersey.News

Robbinsville Township Police Blotter For September 2021

ROBBINSVILLE, NJ (MERCER)–Robbinsville Township Police Blotter for September 2021. Victim reported yellow Can-Am ATV was removed from his shed. Charged: Theft of Merchandise valued at approximately $400. DWI. Date: September 4, 2021. Time: 0044. Location: Route # 130. Reporting Officer: Patrolman Justin McLaughlin. Accused: Juan Garcia Age 29. East Windsor,...
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
MidJersey.News

East Windsor Police Blotter Through September 29, 2021

EAST WINDSOR, NJ (MERCER)-East Windsor Police Blotter though September 29, 2021. Location: Route 33/Lake Drive Time/Date: 11:27 PM, 9/22/2021. The officer conducted a motor vehicle stop after observing a vehicle speeding on Route 133. During the motor vehicle stop the individual provided a false name to the officer. Once the individual’s true identity was established the officer discovered an active warrant for his arrest. The individual was arrested and later turned over to the custody of the Monmouth county Sheriffs Department for the active warrant. .
EAST WINDSOR, NJ
MidJersey.News

Theft Arrest In Hamilton Township

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–On October 7, 2021 at approximately 8:15 AM, Officers were dispatched to Bishop Auto Sales on the 2000 block of South Clinton Avenue on a report of a male stealing catalytic converters. The suspect was seen on security cameras in the lot of the business attempting to steal a catalytic converter from underneath one of the vehicles parked in the lot. Upon arrival Officer L. Mutek observed a male fitting the description of the suspect fleeing the area on foot. The Officer briefly lost sight of the male before finding him hiding behind a garbage bucket on South Clinton Avenue. He was placed under arrest and identified as Jose Collazo, 24, of Trenton. A sawzall was located next to the garbage bucket where Collazo was located. Further investigation by Detective C. Pullen found that Collazo had stolen catalytic converters from Bishop Auto Sales on October 6, 2021 and catalytic converters from GCM Auto, located on the 1700 block of Chambers Street, over the past month. Collazo was charged with Theft (12 counts), Criminal Attempt Theft (2 counts), Possession of Burglar’s Tools (2 counts), and Obstruction by Flight.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
MidJersey.News

Fire Quickly Knocked Down In Trenton

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Just after 5:00 p.m. Trenton Fire Department was dispatched to 17 Cliff Street for a reported mattress fire on the 3rd floor, initial radio reports stated a caller reported that the mattress was soaked with acetone. First arriving fire apparatus found a fire in the rear of the building on the 3rd floor and an “all hands” was called. The bulk of the fire was knocked down within 15 minutes of arrival and firefighters checked the neighboring attached houses for extension.
TRENTON, NJ
MidJersey.News

Vehicle Overturns On NJ Turnpike Ramp To I-195 West Bound

ROBBINSVILLE, NJ (MERCER)–Around 10:52 p.m. a vehicle overturned on the NJTP ramp to I-195 West with a lane blockage. One person appeared to suffer minor injuries. Robbinsville Fire Department and EMS were on location. Robbinsville EMS transported one to RWJ Hospital at Hamilton. NJ State Police were on scene and set up a detour until the vehicle could be towed away. NJ State Police is investigating the crash. No further information is available at this time.
MidJersey.News

MidJersey.News

Trenton, NJ
468
Followers
767
Post
134K+
Views
ABOUT

MidJersey.News covering news from Trenton to the NJ Shore

 http://midjersey.news

Comments / 0

Community Policy