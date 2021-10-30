CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennesaw, GA

Five men were indicted for the murder of Kennesaw State Quarterback Ladarius Clardy who was shot over 50 times

By Damond Talbot
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive men are being charged for the shooting death of Kennesaw State quarterback Ladarius Clardy. The up-and-coming star quarterback was killed back in July when his car was riddled with over 50 rounds. This week, a grand jury indicted five men Amos Snowden...

greg griggers
5d ago

Sorta illustrates the word “overkill.” Just one of the tens of thousands of young black men shot in the US by young black men every year. But the WOKE MOB tells you that the biggest fear that young black men have in the US is law enforcement. Yeah, right. Try telling that to the mothers of those tens of thousands of young black men shot by young black men.

arhur pereyra
4d ago

Black on black crime.... where is the #BLM community, Al Sharpton, Jessie Jackson, Alicia Garza, Patrisse Cullors, and Opal Tometi.... I'll tell you, there's no money in this particular killing.

Joyce Finley
4d ago

They all need to get the death penalty..especially for premeditated..that young man didn't have a chance. praying for his family.

