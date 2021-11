Royal Caribbean has made three changes to upcoming cruises as they continue to bring more cruise ships back into service. Royal Caribbean has extended their popular Cruise with Confidence program to reservations confirmed on or before December 17, 2021 and sailing through April 30, 2022. This gives cruisers reassurance and flexibility as qualifying reservations can choose to cancel up to 48-hours prior to the sail date in exchange for a 100% Future Cruise Credit.

