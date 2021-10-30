UFC 267 predictions

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov told Islam Makhachev to “call out Dana White” with a win over Dan Hooker at UFC 267. Nurmagomedov is the former UFC lightweight champion, but he vacated his belt earlier this year after officially announcing his retirement from MMA. With Nurmagomedov now on the sidelines, there have been many analysts who have said that Makhachev is the next lightweight champion. He has a fighting style that is similar to Nurmagomedov and so far in the UFC, he has been extremely dominant with a 9-1 record including an eight-fight win streak at the moment. On Saturday at UFC 267, Makhachev will look to defeat Hooker.

UFC ・ 5 DAYS AGO