UFC

UFC 267 predictions

By Alexander K. Lee
MMA Fighting
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo very different championship stories are about to play out in Abu Dhabi. In the UFC 267 main event, Jan Blachowicz goes for a second straight defense of his light heavyweight title against one of MMA’s beloved elder statesmen, Glover Teixeira. The hardcores have been clamoring for Teixeira to get another...

www.mmafighting.com

combatpress.com

UFC 267: Błachowicz vs. Teixeira Preview and Predictions

The UFC is off to “Fight Island,” as they leave the United States and head back to the Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi for UFC 267 this Saturday, Oct. 30. The event will be headlined by a light heavyweight title clash between champion Jan Błachowicz and perennial contender Glover Teixeira. Błachowicz won the vacant title by defeating Dominick Reyes at UFC 253 and then defended his belt when he thwarted middleweight champion Israel Adesanya’s attempt at becoming a two-division champion. Teixeira went through a phase in 2016-2017 where he was alternating wins and losses against other top contenders but since then, he has rattled off five straight wins including two consecutive stoppages on his way to this title shot.
UFC
FanSided

UFC 267: Petr Yan vs. Cory Sandhagen preview and prediction

Petr Yan vs. Cory Sandhagen has Fight of the Year potential. There’s a certain level of excitement that comes with big matchups in mixed martial arts. When two top-ranked fighters are placed together, and closely matched, with varied skillsets – there’s no telling how the fight will shape up. That’s how many are looking at the UFC 267 co-main event between former champion, Petr Yan, and Cory Sandhagen as they battle for the interim UFC bantamweight title.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufc Middleweight Champion#Combat#Mma#Brazilian
MMA Fighting

Jan Blachowicz: Glover Teixeira dangerous because it’s probably his ‘last title fight’ but ‘nobody can stop me right now’

In a strange way, Jan Blachowicz can sympathize with the kind of peril facing Glover Teixeira ahead of their showdown at UFC 267. A few years ago before he became light heavyweight champion, Blachowicz had dropped four out of five fights and he was on the precipice of potentially losing his job with the promotion. Losing was no longer an option if Blachowicz wanted to continue his career with the UFC so he scratched and clawed his way back into the win column, which eventually built into the momentum that helped him win the 205-pound title.
UFC
thebodylockmma.com

UFC 267 Predictions: Volkan Oezdemir vs. Magomed Ankalaev betting odds, fight breakdown

Former UFC light heavyweight title challenger, Volkan Oezdemir will return after over a year to face upcoming Russian prospect Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 267 this Saturday. After bull-rushing through the ranks with his signature KO power, Switzerland’s Oezdemir found himself defeating #4 ranked Jimi Manuwa in 2017, setting himself up for a title fight. Although the belt eluded his grasp, Oezdemir continued competing at the top of the division up until a fan-favorite scrap with Jiri Prochazka. Although losing this fight, Oezdemir continues to test himself against the best in the division and will be a step up for Ankalaev.
UFC
CBS Sports

UFC 267: Blachowicz vs. Teixeira odds, predictions: MMA insider releases surprising fight card picks

Light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz will make his second title defense on Saturday against top-ranked contender Glover Teixeira in the main event of UFC 267. The title fight tops the main UFC 267 fight card (2 p.m. ET start) from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Blachowicz has won five straight fights to complete his transformation from journeyman to champion and will be making his first defense against an opponent in his natural weight class. Teixeira has seen his own late-career rally result in a five-fight win streak and his first title shot in more than seven years. He lost to former champion Jon Jones in a 2014 championship bid.
UFC
thebodylockmma.com

UFC 267 Predictions: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Li Jingliang betting odds, fight breakdown

He’s back! After contracting COVID-19, contemplating retirement, and a year-long layoff, Khamzat Chimaev reenters the octagon. 9-0 professionally, and 3-0 in the UFC, Chimaev has finished all of his fights inside of two rounds. His opponent, #11 ranked welterweight in the UFC, Li Jingliang is 33-years-old and 18-6 professionally. He...
UFC
UFC

