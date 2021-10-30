UFC 267 predictions

The UFC is off to “Fight Island,” as they leave the United States and head back to the Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi for UFC 267 this Saturday, Oct. 30. The event will be headlined by a light heavyweight title clash between champion Jan Błachowicz and perennial contender Glover Teixeira. Błachowicz won the vacant title by defeating Dominick Reyes at UFC 253 and then defended his belt when he thwarted middleweight champion Israel Adesanya’s attempt at becoming a two-division champion. Teixeira went through a phase in 2016-2017 where he was alternating wins and losses against other top contenders but since then, he has rattled off five straight wins including two consecutive stoppages on his way to this title shot.
