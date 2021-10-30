CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UW Health testing new kind heart disease treatment

By Site staff
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 5 days ago

MADISON, Wis. – UW Health is testing a new kind of treatment to fight heart disease.

The treatment is called Investigational Cell Therapy.

Doctors use a person’s own bone marrow cells, sending them to the heart through a catheter.

They hope the treatment can help with Chronic Myocardial Ischemia or CMI.

CMI stems from reduced blood flow to the heart.

“If this particular clinical trial turns out to be positive, this should, in theory, lead to the perhaps the first cell therapy for, you know for heart disease applications,” Dr. Amish Raval said.

About 75,000 Americans are diagnosed with CMI every year.

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

