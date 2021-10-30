CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MET Comedy Night: Strange Times Indeed — Halloween Show

Frederick News-Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin Cliff McCallister for its first-ever Strange Time...

www.fredericknewspost.com

News 12

Travel back in time at The Dark Night: Halloween Trail

Long Island has lots of Halloween activities to offer, and one of them helps you travel back in time to a 1990s mystery themed Halloween trail. The Dark Night: Halloween Trail is located in Farmingville. Long Islanders will receive a flashlight to make their way through a trail filled with...
FARMINGVILLE, NY
marshfieldmail.com

Halloween comedy show free for all boo-ys and ghouls.

Marshfield Community Theater’s education department is hosting the virtual sketch comedy show, “Comedy Tonight: Halloween” Friday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. The show will be streamed LIVE on both their website and Facebook page. Comedy Tonight is directed by Marshfield native Kelby Lorenz and will feature local teens performing Halloween...
MARSHFIELD, MO
dcmetrotheaterarts.com

In time for Halloween, a haunting 'Girls' Night (with Spirits)' from the Welders

Something happens when you strip away the visual layer from the theatrical experience to reveal the essence of basic storytelling in audio. I was surprised by how realistic, immersive, and enjoyable the audio format can be. When all the design elements come together as what happens with Girls’ Night (with Spirits), it’s actually quite delightful. This second production from Welders 3.0, an audio play, or radio drama, is about a woman who believes that her home is being haunted.
culturemap.com

The Riot Standup Comedy Show presents The Tourists Comedy Showcase

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Tourists Comedy Showcase will feature comedians visiting from other cities across the country. Comedians will include Caleb Synan, Sawyer Stull, Jonathan Jones, and Nat Rogachevsky.
funcheap.com

Friday "HellaSecret" Outdoor Comedy Show & Cocktail Night (SF)

“HellaSecret” Outdoor Comedy Show & Cocktail Night (San Francisco) SF’s very first fully-dedicated outdoor comedy club – part of our new pop-up (and socially-distant) comedy shows at unique outdoor spots all across the bay. We’ll take over a new venue and you’ll get an email with the secret location. Get...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Winston-Salem Journal

First night of "Evil Dead – the Musical" to feature midnight showing with Halloween costume party

THRILLER ON STAGE: ARTC Theatre will present “Evil Dead — the Musical” at 7:30 p.m. and midnight Oct. 30 and at 3 p.m. Oct. 31 at 110 W. Seventh St. in the Downtown Arts District in Winston-Salem. Doors open 30 minutes prior to the show. The midnight showing is a Halloween costume contest. The costume party will start at 10:30 p.m. and end at 11:59 p.m. as the cast ramps up for the midnight showing. First prize for best costume is $100. “Evil Dead — the Musical” is a theatrical cult classic adapting the infamous horror movies “The Evil Dead,” “Evil Dead II” and “Army of Darkness” into one hilarious thriller on stage. Tickets are $25 in advance at artctheatre.com or $30 at the door.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
myboca.us

Halloween Spooktacular: Gary Goodman's Comedy Magic Show

Be amazed by the mind-boggling magic of Gary Goodman! Recommended for elementary-school-aged children. Kids can come dressed in their costume for a trick-or-treat parade through the library after the show. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration required.
Frederick News-Post

"The Rocky Horror Picture Show" Movie Event

Https://www.thecapitoltheatre.org/shows-movies-events/live-shows-2021/. Interactive Movie Event featuring the popular 1975 musical comedy horror movie (R) with a costume parade before the movie. Props: no food or liquids. Prop bags for sale at event while supplies last. 18 and older.
flickeringmyth.com

Fright Night: A Timeless Blend of Horror, Comedy and Cool

Tom Jolliffe looks back at a timeless blend of horror, comedy and cool, with 1985’s Fright Night…. Vampires might be the most well trodden of movie monsters. It’s still a persistent go to for horror film-makers, often looking for a way to freshen up the genre. The 1980’s brought a host of great vampire films and very notably in 1987, two of the finest of the era with The Lost Boys and Near Dark. The decade was also synonymous with great creature and make up effects, and a penchant for horrors with a certain comedic sprinkling. A couple of years before that ‘year of the vampire’ we had Fright Night, an iconic 80’s horror. It’s unmistakably 80’s too, with everything from the fashion to the music, but mostly the sense of style (and moments which have a certain MTV quality about them).
wtmj.com

10-29-21 WTMJ Nights Halloween Show!

Our annual Halloween show is here! And it doesn’t disappoint. Right off the bat, we talk pet costumes and ask the very prevalent question; why?. We also give advice to our guy Pancake, who is celebrating his first Halloween in his new home. Is he prepared for all of the trick-or-treaters? Or will his house get “TP’d”
Frederick News-Post

National Theatre in London Live: "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time"

Also at noon. Based on the acclaimed novel by Mark Haddon, adapted by Simon Stephens. Christopher, fifteen years old, stands beside Mrs Shears’ dead dog. It has been speared with a garden fork, it is seven minutes after midnight and Christopher is under suspicion. He records each fact in the book he is writing to solve the mystery of who murdered Wellington.
Frederick News-Post

Family Concert with Mr. Jon & Friends

Family-friendly "rock & rhyme" concert with Mr. Jon & Friends that will get your toes tappin'!. Tickets on Eventbrite, $5 cover, 3 and under free. A limited number will be available at the door. Cards or cash. Small concessions available for purchase. We are BYO-food and dog-friendly (dogs who are...
horrorsociety.com

Horror Comedy SILENT NIGHT Arrives December 3rd in Theaters & on Demand

AMC+ and RLJE Films will release the darkly comedic drama/horror SILENT NIGHT in Theaters and streaming exclusively on AMC+ on December 3, 2021. Marking writer Camille Griffin’s feature directorial debut, SILENT NIGHT features an all-star ensemble cast including Keira Knightley (Pirates of the Caribbean Franchise), Matthew Goode (Downton Abbey), Roman Griffin Davis (Jojo Rabbit), Annabelle Wallis (“Peaky Blinders”), Lily Rose-Depp (Voyagers), Ṣọpé Dìrísù (“Gangs of London”), Kirby Howell-Baptiste (“The Good Place”), Lucy Punch (Into the Woods), Rufus Jones (”Flack”) and Trudie Styler (Filth, Moon).
San Antonio Current

Rising star Gina Brillon posts up at LOL Comedy Club for three nights of shows

Puerto Rican standup comedian Gina Brillon is on a high this year with the accolades she’s receiving from her latest comedy special Gina Brillon: The Floor is Lava. She won a 2021 Gracie Award from the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation for the special, now streaming on Amazon Prime. She was also nominated for an Imagen Award, which recognizes positive portrayals of Latinos in the entertainment industry.
sonomastatestar.com

Sally Tomatoes hosts weekly "Tuesday Night Comedy" event

Sally Tomatoes in Rohnert Park is a one-stop destination for music, food, and entertainment. By day, the venue resembles somewhat of a conference room; come showtime, the lights are dimmed and round tables fill the space around the stage with eager patrons ready to laugh. “Our comedy show is every...
bristownews.com

Brad Upton Comedy Show a Hit

Onstage at the Freeland presented the world-renowned standup comedy of Brad Upton and opening musical act Carmen Bruner with Theron Perry and Chip Cooper accompanying her last Saturday. Brad’s comedy routine proved an instant hit with attendees, many of whom traveled from out-of-town and state to watch the show. Some patrons even came from Kansas City.
funcheap.com

San Francisco Comedy Night in The Mission (Public Works)

San Francisco Comedy Night in The Mission (Public Works) HellaSecret is taking over The Mission for the first time!. Welcome to our brand new comedy show in the main room of Public Works with a secret lineup of SF’s top comics which typically has credits like Cobbs, Punchline, SF Sketchfest, Comedy Central Clusterfest, Outside Lands and more.
funcheap.com

$5 Off Tix: Oakland Secret Comedy Night @ Hidden Speakeasy

“HellaSecret” Speakeasy Comedy Show & Cocktail Night (Oakland) Get ready for our “HellaSecret” speakeasy comedy show in Oakland. A series of pop-up (and socially distant) live comedy shows at unique spots all across the bay. We’ll take over a venue and you’ll get an email with the secret location. This...
funcheap.com

"Funnyvale" Halloween Comedy Night + Fuego After Party (Sunnyvale)

Funnyvale is a live pre-Halloween standup comedy show in historic downtown Sunnyvale hosted by Terry Dorsey & Farrell Hamann. It takes place at Fuego, a comedy club that brings a sexy vegas-style club setting to the heart of the Peninsula. They’ve got a great food and drinks menu, comfortable seating and a great terrace overlooking all the action on historic Murphy Ave.
SUNNYVALE, CA

