“Famous Trees of West Virginia” was the topic of lesson led by Leona Swisher and Helen McClain at the October 21 meeting of the Vandalia Community Educational Outreach Service (CEOS Club. Members learned what characteristics lead trees to become famous. Trees become famous for many reasons. Some have local significance, while others become more well-known around the region, state and nation. Among the famous West Virginia trees is the Weston Bald Cypress. Some trees become famous because they are not growing where you normally expect them to be – especially if they attain great size. Such is the case with the Weston Bald Cypress that was planted from a switch from a Richmond, Virginia, tree in the 1850s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO