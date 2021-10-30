CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miles Sanders ruled out for Eagles vs. Lions; where do Nick Sirianni and Philadelphia go from here?

By Jeff Kerr
CBS Sports
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiles Sanders is going to be sidelined for the Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions due to an ankle and foot injury. How many other games Sanders will miss remains to be seen as head coach Nick Sirianni announced Sanders has not been placed on injured reserve despite...

Eagles News: Odell Beckham Jr. in Philly?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Odell Beckham Jr.’s time in Cleveland appears to be coming to an end. The question is — should his next game be played for the Eagles? Although nothing is official, it seems it is only a matter of time until the Cleveland Browns release Beckham Jr., and an ESPN report suggests it could come as soon as Friday. If/when he is released, Beckham Jr. will go through the waiver process. The Eagles, at 3-5, are currently eighth in the waiver order. It is possible a team ahead of them, like Miami, could claim Beckham Jr. If he does make it to them, however, the Eagles should put in a claim. To start — yes, Beckham Jr. does come with some red flags. His time in Cleveland coming to an end the way it is should be something the Eagles consider. Head coach Nick Sirianni has built a good culture at the NovaCare Complex. Bringing in Beckham Jr. could be a risk, considering he has left two teams on bad terms. [UPDATE: OBJ has been officially released.]
Weapon X Mailbag: What would it take for the Eagles to fire Howie Roseman?

If you want to ask a question for a future mailbag, you can tweet at me or send an email to bleedinggreeninfo@gmail.com. As a head’s up, the final question features potential spoilers for the film Dune. You’ve been warned!. @j_vols: What’s it gonna take for Jeffrey Lurie to finally say...
Miles Sanders Week-to-Week With Ankle Injury; Status for Eagles vs. Lions TBD

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said running back Miles Sanders is considered week-to-week after suffering an ankle injury against the Oakland Raiders on Sunday. Sanders was carted to the locker room in the first quarter of the Eagles' Week 7 loss to Oakland. Sirianni added that he isn't ruling out Sanders for next week's game against the Detroit Lions, but it would be "a stretch" for him to be able to play.
Miles Sanders unlikely to play Sunday but Eagles haven't ruled him out

It appears the Eagles have dodged a bullet with Miles Sanders’ injury, although Nick Sirianni said it’s unlikely the 3rd-year running back will play this weekend. Sanders suffered an ankle injury during the second quarter of the Eagles’ loss to the Raiders Sunday in Las Vegas and was carted off the field.
Eagles' Miles Sanders Heads to IR

The use or lack thereof of the talented Sanders had been a heavy criticism of Nick Sirianni's offense throughout the first six games and the Eagles made a bit of a self-correction in Las Vegas last week with more under-center looks from Jalen Hurts and traditional handoffs to Sanders. It...
Nick Sirianni talks Eagles’ RBs and WRs, preparing for the Lions game

Eagles’ head coach Nick Sirianni spoke to reporters on Friday and talked a bit about the running back room with Miles Sanders on IR, how they’re preparing for the Lions, and what he’s seeing from the young wide receivers. Javon Hargrave, Ryan Kerrigan and Landon Dickerson will be active on...
Grotz: Don’t make quick judgments on Nick Sirianni and staff during Eagles’ rebuild

PHILADELPHIA — The math says the Eagles have time to turn this season around. Ten games remaining in a 17-game season is an eternity when you’re chasing the NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys (5-1). Don’t count on a dramatic finish, though, or any of the three conference wild cards. Not with this roster and coaching staff.
Eagles' Miles Sanders: 'Week-to-week' with ankle sprain

Sanders is considered "week-to-week" with his low-ankle sprain, coach Nick Sirianni told Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia on Monday. The Eagles don't consider Sanders' injury to be a serious one, but it's unclear if he'll be able to go Sunday at Detroit. Per Josh Tolentino of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Sirianni also mentioned the team isn't "ruling him out yet," so Sanders may get on the practice field this week and test out his ankle. In the event Philadelphia is without Sanders in Week 8, Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott will be the primary running backs, while Jordan Howard will be a candidate to be brought up from the practice squad.
Eagles' Miles Sanders: No practice Wednesday

Sanders (ankle) wasn't present at practice Wednesday, Josh Tolentino of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. This comes as no surprise after coach Nick Sirianni called Sanders "week-to-week" Monday as a result of the low-ankle sprain that knocked him out of the Eagles' Week 7 loss at Las Vegas. Sirianni also wouldn't rule Sanders out from making it all the way back to play Sunday in Detroit, leaving the running back with two practices to make his presence felt this week. In the event Sanders is sidelined this weekend, he'll yield the backfield to some combination of Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott, while Jordan Howard also may be elevated from the practice squad to bolster the backfield depth.
How long is Miles Sanders out? Injury timeline, return date, and updates on the Eagles RB

I remember the moment my opponent drafted Philadelphia Eagles RB Miles Sanders in the fourth round of our 14-team fantasy football league. He and a still-healthy Gus Edwards (who went with the next pick) were the last clear-cut starting RBs remaining on the board. Eight weeks later, Sanders has been placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury. He now won’t be eligible to return until at least Week 11. His future as a regular fantasy contributor in Philadelphia looks as murky as ever.
WATCH LIVE: Eagles’ Nick Sirianni To Speak With Media

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni will speak to the media Wednesday morning. The press conference is expected to begin at 11:30 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly. What: Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni press conference. When: Wednesday, Oct. 27. Time: 11:30 a.m. Where: In the...
Eagles will put Miles Sanders on injured reserve

Eagles running back Miles Sanders is set to miss multiple games with ankle and foot injuries. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Eagles are putting Sanders on injured reserve. Sanders left last Sunday’s loss to the Raiders early and he has not taken part in practice this week.
