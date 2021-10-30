Search for suspect after Federal Way bank robbed

Police sirens in operation. Blue and red flash lights of emergency car in action. Police crew with the siren lights on emergency alert. Stock photo of police lights. (vmargineanu / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — The search is on for a man who robbed a bank in Federal Way on Friday afternoon.

Officers were called at 3:45 p.m. to UniBank located at 31433 Pacific Highway South.

Police said a man entered the bank with a handgun and stole an undetermined amount of money.

As the suspect left, he fired shots toward the front of the building, authorities said.

No one was injured.

Police said the man left in a black sedan.

The investigation is ongoing.

More news from KIRO 7

Do you have an investigative story tip? Send us an email at investigate@kiro7.com

©2021 Cox Media Group