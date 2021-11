On the afternoon of the death of Colin Powell, Wanda Dillard couldn't help but reflect on the impact the four-star general and first Black secretary of state had on her life. Dillard, an Army veteran and the first Black woman to command a medical unit in the Ohio National Guard, said she had many African American soldiers and veterans to thank for paving the way for her success in the military and beyond.

OHIO STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO